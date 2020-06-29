Your iPhone can take mirror selfies in iOS 14. Here's how to use the new camera trick

Angela Lang/CNET

Now that the developer beta of iOS 14, Apple's latest iPhone ( ) operating system, is up and running, you can check out all the new iOS features including home screen widgets, a Translate app and picture-in-picture capabilities. But one smaller camera feature may make the biggest difference for your selfie needs: a setting called Mirror Front Camera.

Mirror Front Camera joins the iPhone 11's "slofie" slow-motion selfie feature to bring us a more subtle -- and dare I say useful -- selfie tool. (It should be noted that it's one of many iOS 14 features that has already been available on Android for some time.) When you turn it on and flip to your front-facing camera, it will snap a photo that is your mirror image, instead of flipping it as the camera usually does. Some people find this jarring, because the photo you take doesn't match the image you see in the viewfinder.

Ultimately, it may not change your selfie very much, but some people may prefer the more familiar reversed version of your face, like looking in a mirror.

Remember that iOS 14 is only available as an early preview for developers (check out our instructions for how to download iOS 14). That means if you want to test it out now, you'll need to sign up for an Apple developer account, which costs $99 per year. And even after you install the developer beta, you can expect the OS to be buggy. It's best to wait for the public beta in July, or, better yet, the final release in the fall. But we'll explain how Mirror Front Camera works now so you can be ready when you do have iOS 14 on your phone.

With iOS 14 installed, the Mirror Front Camera setting is disabled by default. Here's how to turn it on:

Go to Settings > Camera. Under Composition, toggle Mirror Front Camera on. Head back to your camera app, and turn the camera to face yourself. The image will appear as you see yourself in the mirror, instead of flipped as it usually is.

Here's a side-by-side comparison of a selfie taken regularly, and one taken with Mirror Front Camera turned on.

Alison DeNisco Rayome/CNET

You can follow the same instructions as above to turn Mirror Front Camera off and go back to the default selfie setting.

For more, check out all of iOS 14's new accessibility features, and three other cool features that have flown under the radar so far.