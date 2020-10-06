Your Amazon Echo has new privacy features. Here's how to use them

Sarah Tew/CNET

Each time you interact with your Amazon Echo, your conversation is stored in the Alexa app.

And if you're concerned about your interactions with Alexa being recorded, or you're not sure how to access your privacy settings in the Alexa app, Amazon has just made things easier.

You can finally delete all interactions you've had with Alexa without opening the app. To get started, just say "Alexa, delete everything I've ever said." This is a major update compared to last year's voice command that let you delete everything you said that day.

If you're not sure how to change your Alexa privacy settings, your Echo can also help you out. Just ask, "Alexa, how do I review my privacy settings?" Alexa will then send a link to the Alexa app that says Review your privacy settings.

Tap the link to go to the Alexa Privacy page where you can review your voice history and detected sounds, as well as review your smart home devices history, skill permissions and your Alexa data.

