You can now pay for parking directly in the Google Maps app. Here's how

Passport/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Drivers in Austin, Texas, can now use Google Pay directly within the Google Maps app on iOS and Android to pay for parking. The new feature, part of a partnership with transportation software company Passport, will become available in more states in the coming weeks.

"We're excited to work with Passport to help drivers in Austin pay for parking more quickly and conveniently right from Google Maps," Vishal Dutta, Google Maps product manager, said in a release. The new feature seeks to make driving and parking safer as people try to return to normalcy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

How to pay for parking within the Google Maps app

Here's how to use the new feature to pay for your parking within the Google Maps app, according to Google.

Step 1: Open the Google Maps app (if you weren't using it already).

Step 2: When you arrive at your destination, tap Pay for parking.

Step 3: Enter the required information, like parking zone number (which may be found on a nearby sign or meter), parking space number and vehicle details. (You may be prompted to sign into your Google Account here.)

Step 4: Choose how long you want to park for, and tap the payment method you want to use. Tap Continue. (If you haven't set up Google Pay, you'll have to do that first -- we've got instructions on how to set up Google Pay on Android here.)

You can also pay for parking through your mobile browser, by going to Pay.google.com/parking, and tapping Pay for parking. Go there if you want to extend your parking session, too. Whichever way you do it, the receipt will get sent to your Google Account.

Happy driving!

For more, check out our list of five Google Maps tricks to see more than just what's on the map, and how Google Pay compares to Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.