You Can Now Get a Passport With an X Gender Marker. Here's How

US citizens can now get a passport with a gender marker of X for "unspecified or another gender identity," following an announcement from the Department of State. Previously, passport applicants could only select M (male) or F (female).

The addition of the X gender option is particularly helpful for those who are nonbinary, meaning their gender identity is not exclusively male or female. The gender listed on your passport does not need to match the gender listed on other government documents, and you don't need to submit any medical documentation.

"The Department is setting a precedent as the first federal government agency to offer the X gender marker on an identity document," Secretary of State Anthony Blanken said in a statement earlier in April.

Here's how you can get a passport with the X gender marker. The form you use will depend on whether this is your first time applying for a passport, and if not, how long you've had your current passport. Note: For now, you'll have to download your form as a PDF and fill it out with black ink. The online Form Filler tool does not yet have the X gender marker option, though a State Department official said they anticipate it will be updated quickly.

If you're applying for a passport for the first time

For first-time requests, download the DS-11 form as a PDF, print it out and fill it out with black ink. Attach your supporting documents and a 2x2 color photo of yourself (more instructions on the form) and take the form to a passport agency or acceptance facility.

If you got your passport less than a year ago

If your passport is less than a year old, download the DS-5504 form as a PDF, print it out and fill it out with black ink. Attach your supporting documents and a 2x2 color photo of yourself and mail it (more instructions on the form).

If you got your passport more than a year ago

If your passport is over a year old, first, determine whether you're eligible to renew your passport by mail. If you are eligible, download the DS-82 form as a PDF, print it out, fill it out with black ink, and mail it (more instructions on the form). If you are not eligible, download the DS-11 form as a PDF, print it out, fill it out with black ink and take the form to a passport agency or acceptance facility.

What about expedited service, passport cards and other documents?

According to the State Department, some documents won't have the X gender marker option until late 2023, when the technological updates are anticipated to be complete. This includes passport cards; consular reports of birth abroad; emergency passports printed at embassies and consulates; and expedited and emergency passports issued at passport agencies and centers.

If you get an expedited or emergency passport before late 2023, you will need to select an M or F marker -- but you'll have up to one year to apply for a free replacement routine passport with an X gender marker using the DS-5504 form.

More information on the X gender marker is available at travel.state.gov/gender.