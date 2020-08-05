Yes, you can add emoji to any Google Doc. Here's how

Screenshot by CNET.

You use emoji daily to express your thoughts and feelings -- whether it's texting a friend the crying tears of joy emoji 😂 or Slacking your coworkers a smiley emoji 😀. But did you know you can use emoji symbols in a Google Doc? 😳

It's pretty easy, actually, and you have dozens of emoji to choose from, though not the entire portfolio. It also isn't clear if Google Docs will integrate any of the more than 100 new emoji symbols that are coming out.

To get started, open a Google Doc on your preferred desktop browser. Select Insert > Special characters. You'll see a group of symbols and arrows. To change to emoji, click on the drop-down menu that says Symbols and select Emoji.

Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

You can also click on the Arrows drop-down menu and select Emoticons, but you'll see a more limited number of options. If you're using your phone, you can just open a Google Doc and select an emoji from your keyboard.

If you can't seem to find the emoji you're looking for, you can use the large box on the right that says "Draw a symbol here." After you draw what you're looking for, a list of options you can choose from will appear to the left. So, if you're looking for the upside-down smiley emoji but you keep overlooking it, just draw it to find it. You can also type to search for selections.

That's it! Now you can add an emoji to any Google doc. For more Google tips, here are six clever Gmail tricks to minimize regret, frustration and spam and six hidden Google Maps tricks.