Xbox Smart Delivery: Everything you need to know

Microsoft

Microsoft showed off its latest wares at its Xbox Series X event Thursday, the first in a series of monthly shows called Xbox 20/20. Fans got a peek at gameplay for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, due for release this holiday season for the highly-anticipated new Xbox Series X console, Xbox One, PlayStation, PC and Google Stadia.

Read more: Assassin's Creed Valhalla lets you attack old England, build Viking settlement

Microsoft also revealed third-party launch titles for the Xbox Series X -- at least nine exist so far. In July, Microsoft will unveil the names of their own Xbox Game Studios games that'll be compatible with the new console.

In addition to faster loading times, backward compatibility and Quick Resume, Microsoft's new console comes with Smart Delivery. Here's everything you need to know about this new feature:

What is Smart Delivery?

Smart Delivery allows players to buy a game for Xbox One, with a Series X copy automatically included. If you upgrade your console later, Microsoft feeds the console the appropriate version of the game. Smart Delivery essentially means that you'll always be playing the latest, best-quality version of the game, and you only have to buy it once. The feature might seem old hat to PC gamers who've had the ability to have remastered versions of games automatically patched in via Steam.

To use Smart Delivery, you'll, of course, need the new Xbox Series X console once it's released, and the game must be compatible.

Microsoft

What games will use Smart Delivery?

Microsoft said it will use Smart Delivery on all exclusive Xbox Game Studios titles optimized for the Xbox Series X, including Halo Infinite. Madden 21 will be available for a limited time. The technology has also been made available to developers and publishers for use.

Here are the Smart Delivery-enabled games that we know about so far:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Call of the Sea

Chorus

Cyberpunk 2077

Halo Infinite

Hellblade 2

Dirt 5

Scarlet Nexus

Second Extinction

The Ascent

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

For more, check out everything we know about the Xbox Series X so far.