Microsoft's eagerly awaited new $500 (£450, AU$749) Xbox Series X and $300 (£250, AU$499) Xbox Series S consoles are now available for preorder. In addition to faster loading times, backward compatibility and Quick Resume, Microsoft's new consoles come with Smart Delivery, a feature that gives you the latest version of a game you've already bought for your new console, and also ensures that you won't lose progress in your game when moving between console generations.

Here's everything you need to know about Xbox Smart Delivery, and how it will work on your console.

What is Xbox Smart Delivery?

Smart Delivery lets you buy a game for the Xbox One, with a Series X or S copy automatically included. If you upgrade your console later, Microsoft feeds the console the appropriate version of the game. Smart Delivery essentially means that you'll always be playing the latest, best-quality version of the game, and you only have to buy it once. The feature might seem old hat to PC gamers who've long had the ability to have remastered versions of games automatically patched in via Steam.

To use Smart Delivery, you'll need the new Xbox Series X or S console once they're released in November, and the game must be compatible.

Which games will use Xbox Smart Delivery?

Microsoft said it will use Smart Delivery on all exclusive Xbox Game Studios titles optimized for the Xbox Series X and S, including Halo Infinite. Madden 21 will be available for a limited time. in regard to using Smart Delivery on games, Microsoft has left it up to developers. Most recently, the company said it will automatically give players the Series X or S version for supported titles being downloading to the new system at no extra charge once the updated game is available.

Xbox Smart Delivery is also compatible with Xbox Game Pass games, like Gears 5, as well. Game Pass is Microsoft's $10-a-month game subscription service that unlocks access to over 100 games.

Here are the Smart Delivery-enabled games that we know about so far:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Call of the Sea

Chorus

Cyberpunk 2077

Gears 5

Halo Infinite

Hellblade 2

Destiny 2

Dirt 5

Metal: Hellslinger

Scarlet Nexus

Second Extinction

The Ascent

Vampire: The Masquerade -- Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

