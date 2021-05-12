Xbox Series X restock: When it's back in stock, how to get one this week

and are not as difficult to find as the PS5, but it can still be a challenge. Last week, Walmart and Microsoft restocked both systems, while GameStop received some . It was a busy weekend for folks trying to get their hands on this console, but Microsoft's new Console Purchase Pilot program might offer a way to cut the line.

With this new system, anyone who's already a part of the Xbox Insiders program can find a registration link to the Console Purchase Pilot. This program allows you to register for a chance to reserve an Xbox Series X or Series S. This means you get first access when a restock happens through Microsoft, but spots are limited. If you're not a part of the Xbox Insiders program now, you're unlikely to be able to join this program right away.



The real challenge when it comes to getting an Xbox Series console without Microsoft's new system ultimately comes down to two things: being in the right place at the right time, and avoiding scammers. We've got a lot of experience with both, so keep checking here for the latest updates on when the next Xbox Series restock is happening.

For those still in need of an Xbox Series console, there are ways to improve your chances of scoring one. The best place to start is bookmarking your preferred retailer and checking for stock on a regular basis. More stock doesn't regularly appear at random, but if someone cancels an order or returns a console unopened you may find yourself lucky. (All the major retailer stores are listed and linked below.) This will give you a jump on the competition. If you're waiting for an announced restock of the Xbox Series X or S, your best bet is to prepare with as many browsers and devices as you have on hand. On a desktop, for instance, you could open the retailer's page in Chrome, Firefox and Edge. You could then do the same on your phone and tablet. It's like with lottery tickets: The more you have, the better your chances of winning.

While many are recommending gamers keep an eye on Twitter for quick news on restocks, that avenue has quickly become filled with scammers. If you plan to search Twitter for news on Xbox Series X restocks, be sure not to use any of the links associated with those updates. When someone tells you an update will be available at a specific time on Twitter, head right to the retailer instead.

One tip: Seek out the $500 retail price and avoid those costly retailer bundles, which include extraneous controllers, accessories and games. Even better, if you don't have a 4K TV and don't expect to get one anytime soon, get the Xbox Series S instead and save $200.

When will the Xbox Series X be restocked in the US?

Last restock : May 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET

: May 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET Next restock : May 16 at 11:59 p.m. ET



: May 16 at 11:59 p.m. ET Confidence level: Very confident

Microsoft loves a midnight release, and the have been reliably following a restock pattern for some time now. This midnight restock has been fairly consistent, but there's a catch. Many times, would-be Xbox hunters have gone to add to cart at midnight only to find the console was immediately out of stock. Microsoft, it seems, has been slowly trickling the stock out over a 30-minute window in order to stop bots from scalping all of the stock to resell at a markup. If you head to the Microsoft website at midnight and don't see the console's there to buy, refresh every minute or so for a while. More often than not, you'll see the console appear after a few minutes for you to grab.

While other retailers are less reliable in their restock patterns, there are a few you could set a calendar notification for just in case:

: May 13-16, not known exactly when. Target isn't as vocal as others when dropping restocks.

: May 13-16, not known exactly when. Target isn't as vocal as others when dropping restocks. : May 13 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Probably the most reliable of the bunch that isn't Microsoft.

: May 13 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Probably the most reliable of the bunch that isn't Microsoft. : Currently expecting a restock at some point before the end of the week, but it's not clear when. Check back later this week for more details.

Xbox Series X: Check inventory restock

Amazon is selling both the Xbox Series X and the less expensive Series S from this product page.

This is Target's product page for the Xbox Series X.

Best Buy was the last retailer standing back in the preorder days, but now stands ready for your Xbox Series X purchase as inventory allows.

GameStop has in the past touted a "very limited number of Xbox Series X and S console bundles for purchase" but is currently sold out.

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series X, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series X homepage. Here you'll find the latest specs, announced game titles, details on the new controller and more.

Walmart does a solid job of noting availability windows for PS5 and Xbox on its Twitter feed. You might also want to visit the retailer's Xbox landing page for both new consoles.

This is where you can purchase the Xbox Series X at Newegg when the retailer has inventory.

Are you already getting desperate? Are you willing to pay a premium of hundreds of dollars over the list price? Listen, we wouldn't do this and we don't recommend you do it, either. But if you want to take that path, StockX is a reputable eBay-style site that will let you buy and sell new Xbox and PS5 models -- as long as you're willing to pay upward of $650.

To be clear, we highly recommend waiting for inventory to appear at ordinary retailers, so you can buy an Xbox Series X at the regular retail price. But if you've decided you simply can't wait another moment, the average Xbox Series X price on eBay is about $700.

This story is updated frequently with the latest Xbox Series X inventory news.

