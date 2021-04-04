Regardless of whether you're trying to buy the Xbox Series X or Series S at Walmart, GameStop, Target, Amazon, Best Buy or even directly from Microsoft itself, it's likely you've encountered that dreaded "sold out" message more than once. They may have been released months ago, but it's still nearly impossible to get the consoles.

But don't give up hope. There are actually ways to improve your chances of getting an Xbox Series X. First, don't wait until you hear an update about a forthcoming inventory drop. Check the store inventory links for Xbox availability yourself, daily or even several times per day. (We've got the major retailer stores all lined up below.) If you happen upon an available Xbox Series X console, it's time to jump on it. Use as many web browsers and devices as you can. On a desktop, for example, you could open the store page in Chrome, Firefox and Edge. Then you could do likewise on your phone and tablet. It's like with lottery tickets: The more you have, the better your chances of winning.

Twitter remains a useful resource for many gamers checking on Xbox restock news, but even when the leads are credible, there's rarely more than a few minutes' warning and inventory sells out within minutes. Even so, better times are ahead.

One tip: Seek out the $500 retail price and avoid those costly retailer bundles, which include extraneous controllers, accessories and games. Even better, if you don't have a 4K TV and don't expect to get one anytime soon, get the Xbox Series S instead and save $200.

Currently, there's no inventory of the new console to be had anywhere, but we're keeping an eye on Twitter and other sources of news, and we'll keep you up to date on what retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, GameStop and Target are planning. What follows is a list of the major retailers selling the Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X: Check inventory restock

Amazon is selling the Xbox Series X and the less expensive Series S from this same product page.

GameStop had touted a "very limited number of Xbox Series X and S console bundles for purchase" but those are currently sold out.

Walmart does a solid job of noting availability windows for PS5 and Xbox on its Twitter feed. You might also want to visit the retailer's Xbox landing page for both new consoles.

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series X, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series X home page. Here you'll find the latest specs, announced game titles, details on the new controller and more.

This is Target's product page for the Xbox Series X.

This is where you can purchase the Xbox Series X at Newegg when the retailer has inventory.

Best Buy was the last retailer standing back in the preorder days, but now stands ready for your Xbox Series X purchase as inventory allows.

Are you already getting desperate? Are you willing to pay a premium of hundreds of dollars over the list price? Listen, we wouldn't do this and we don't recommend you do it, either. But if you want to take that path, StockX is a reputable eBay-style site that will let you buy and sell new Xbox and PS5 models -- as long as you're willing to pay upward of $650.

To be clear, we highly recommend waiting for inventory to appear at ordinary retailers, so you can buy an Xbox Series X at the regular retail price. But if you've decided you simply can't wait another moment, the average Xbox Series X price on eBay is about $800.

This story is updated frequently with the latest Xbox Series X inventory news.

