Xbox Series X restock: Microsoft added more inventory to the Xbox Store

There are few rumors about an upcoming Xbox Series restock, but Microsoft replenished its inventory Tuesday at the Xbox Store. Xbox Series X consoles were available for a short period of time before they sold out. With E3 2021 starting June 12, Microsoft and other retailers could have some surprise restocks at the end of the week. We're also keeping an eye out if Amazon will have consoles available for its Prime Day on June 21 and 22.

Microsoft found a way to make sure Xbox fans can get their hands on an or console with its Console Purchase Pilot program. The company tweeted on June 1 it has reopened the program so more Xbox Insiders will have a chance to directly buy a console from Microsoft without having to compete with bots to secure one. We have more details about the program and how you can enter below.

The Console Purchase Pilot has re-opened for US #XboxInsiders on Xbox One and Windows 10! Join via the Xbox Insider Hub app for a chance to reserve an Xbox Series X|S console. If you joined last time but weren't selected, you're already opted-in and no further action is needed. pic.twitter.com/5PfxznXHwc — Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) June 1, 2021

We know that avoiding an excessively high price tag or being stuck with a costly bundle that includes accessories you might not want is just as important as finding an Xbox for sale in the first place. Below, we have a few tips to help you score an Xbox gaming console without shelling out for added costs.

Why is the Xbox Series hard to find?

Essentially, Microsoft can't get the materials it needs to make enough Xbox consoles to meet demand. As with the Sony PS5 and most PC video cards, there's a chip shortage right now. COVID-19 slowed production for a lot of chip manufacturers for a while, and industry watchers currently don't expect the issue to be entirely resolved until the end of the year.

As a result, Microsoft makes as many consoles as it can and distributes them among its retail partners. Each retail partner releases its available consoles in whatever way it deems appropriate. Most of the time, this means announcing ahead of time when you'll be able to buy the console online and then releasing it for anyone to purchase.

In the last few weeks, these have been the retailers with Xbox Series X stock:

Best Buy, June 3: A surprise restock that didn't last long.

Target, May 27: The console flew off the physical shelves as the retailer began selling Xbox Series consoles from stores for the first time since the pandemic started.

GameStop, May 26: The video game retailer had multiple bundles available that came with games, controllers and gift cards.

Best Buy, May 24: A large restock came and went.



Walmart, May 20: There was a small restock, quickly sold out, but Walmart does save some consoles for the Xbox All Access program.

Expect more updates here as they happen.

What is Microsoft's Console Purchase Pilot program?

Microsoft has made it possible for people who participate in the Xbox Insiders program to form a virtual queue that guarantees you will be offered a legit Xbox console at the regular price once one is available through Microsoft. The only way to participate in this limited program is to be part of the Xbox Insiders program and get invited to sign up for this Console Purchase Pilot.

How do I join the Xbox Insider program?

Microsoft's internal program for giving fans early access to things it's testing out offers a lot of neat things to poke around with, even without this early access program for buying a new Xbox. To sign up on an Xbox, follow these steps:

1. Open the Xbox Store.

2. Search for Insider.

3. Select the Xbox Insider Bundle app.

4. Select Join when you open the app.

Windows 10 ( ) users have similar steps to sign up:

1. Press the Start button on your Windows device, type "store," and then select Microsoft Store.

2. Search for "insider."

3. Select the Xbox Insider Hub.

4. Select Get or Install from the page.

Nothing you do within the Xbox Insider program is permanent. If you decide you don't want to be notified when test features are available, you can remove yourself from the Xbox Insider program at any time. The Settings page in the Insider Hub app on your Xbox or on Windows will allow you to remove your Xbox from the program through the Manage Devices section. Just remove your Xbox, and the Insider program will stop.

How can I improve my chances of getting an Xbox Series X when a restock happens

It can be a little chaotic, constantly refreshing the screen and hoping you see a checkout link. And as many can attest, it's pretty painful to punch in your payment information only to see that the purchase can't be completed because all the consoles are already gone. Here are some of our tips:

Open multiple browsers : Got a laptop? A phone? Maybe a tablet? Use them all to try to make the purchase. Set yourself up ahead of time with multiple browsers open to the retail site of your choice and be ready to buy from all of them.

: Got a laptop? A phone? Maybe a tablet? Use them all to try to make the purchase. Set yourself up ahead of time with multiple browsers open to the retail site of your choice and be ready to buy from all of them. Don't give up : Many of these retailers have started releasing the consoles over the course of 30 minutes, to keep bots from buying them all and reselling them at a price increase. If you see everything is sold out after the first 5 minutes, keep refreshing because your chance probably isn't gone yet.

: Many of these retailers have started releasing the consoles over the course of 30 minutes, to keep bots from buying them all and reselling them at a price increase. If you see everything is sold out after the first 5 minutes, keep refreshing because your chance probably isn't gone yet. Make sure you have a confirmation email: There have been many reports of a purchase getting "stuck" and even though the website said the sale was complete no confirmation email arrived and then no Xbox arrived. Keep an eye out and make sure you actually have an Xbox Series X headed your way before celebrating.

How to avoid Xbox Series X scams

Unfortunately, there are a lot of folks out there eager to take advantage of everyone trying to get an Xbox Series X. Here's how to avoid the known scams:

Stay away from Twitter links : If you see something on Twitter about an Xbox Series X restock happening somewhere, your best bet is to go straight to the retailer instead of clicking a link. In many cases, those Twitter links have turned out to be scams.

: If you see something on Twitter about an Xbox Series X restock happening somewhere, your best bet is to go straight to the retailer instead of clicking a link. In many cases, those Twitter links have turned out to be scams. Only buy at the retail price: If someone is offering you an Xbox Series X for more or less than $500 or an Xbox Series S for more or less than $300, you should probably stay away. There are many of these sites offering "deals" or "bundles" that are frequently not actually worth it.

