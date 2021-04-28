Xbox Series X restock: Inventory updates from GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Target and more

Update: GameStop has Xbox Series X bundles and the console by itself. They're going to move quick so hurry!

Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Series S aren't as hard to find as its competitor, the PS5, but the newest Xbox hardware continues to sell out quickly. Major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Newegg, Target, Walmart and the Microsoft Store restock inventory sporadically and with little notice.

But that's no reason to become despondent. There are ways to improve your chances of scoring an Xbox Series X. Let us lay it out for you.

For starters, don't wait until you hear that an Xbox Series X restock may be happening. Instead, try to check the retailers' store links for Xbox inventory yourself daily or even several times per day. (All the major retailer stores are listed and linked below.) If you do happen upon an Xbox Series X restock, it's time to spring into action with as many browsers and devices as you have on hand. On a desktop, for instance, you could open the retailer's page in Chrome, Firefox and Edge. You could then do the same on your phone and tablet. It's like with lottery tickets: The more you have, the better your chances of winning.

Twitter remains a useful resource for many gamers checking on Xbox restock news. But even when the leads are credible, there's rarely more than a few minutes' warning -- and inventory sells out within minutes. Even so, better times are ahead for consumers looking to get the new Xbox Series X.

One tip: Seek out the $500 retail price and avoid those costly retailer bundles, which include extraneous controllers, accessories and games. Even better, if you don't have a 4K TV and don't expect to get one anytime soon, get the Xbox Series S instead and save $200.

Currently, there's no inventory of the new console to be had anywhere, but we're keeping an eye on Twitter accounts and other sources of news, and we'll keep you up to date on Xbox availability at retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, GameStop and Target. What follows is a list of the major retailers selling the Xbox Series X console.

Xbox Series X: Check inventory restock

Amazon is selling the Xbox Series X and the less expensive Series S from this same product page.

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series X, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series X homepage. Here you'll find the latest specs, announced game titles, details on the new controller and more.

GameStop had touted a "very limited number of Xbox Series X and S console bundles for purchase" but those are currently sold out.

Walmart does a solid job of noting availability windows for PS5 and Xbox on its Twitter feed. You might also want to visit the retailer's Xbox landing page for both new consoles.

Best Buy was the last retailer standing back in the preorder days, but now stands ready for your Xbox Series X purchase as inventory allows.

This is Target's product page for the Xbox Series X.

This is where you can purchase the Xbox Series X at Newegg when the retailer has inventory.

Are you already getting desperate? Are you willing to pay a premium of hundreds of dollars over the list price? Listen, we wouldn't do this and we don't recommend you do it, either. But if you want to take that path, StockX is a reputable eBay-style site that will let you buy and sell new Xbox and PS5 models -- as long as you're willing to pay upward of $650.

To be clear, we highly recommend waiting for inventory to appear at ordinary retailers, so you can buy an Xbox Series X at the regular retail price. But if you've decided you simply can't wait another moment, the average Xbox Series X price on eBay is about $800.

This story is updated frequently with the latest Xbox Series X inventory news.

