Xbox Series X restock? Check availability at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more

The new Xbox is now available, but it's tough to find in stores. Here's the latest on where to find Microsoft's high-end next-generation console.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Attention, Xbox fans: The $499 Xbox Series X (along with the $299 Xbox Series S, its less powerful little brother) was officially released on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and it's available to buy in stores -- if you can find one. The gamers of the world can now buy the new console that Microsoft touts as having "four times the processing power of the Xbox One." It also delivers backward compatibility with the vast majority of Xbox One games (everything that's not a Kinect title), and even some Xbox 360 and original Xbox titles. 

It's a fair guess that you didn't manage to preorder an Xbox back in September -- the preorder window was a bust for most people. But will you be able to snag a console now? That's a great question. Unlike Sony, which conducted an online-only launch for the PS5, Microsoft stocked the shelves both online and in stores. But as you scour the web and brick-and-mortar stores for inventory, temper your expectations. We expect limited quantities through the rest of the year. 

To that end, here's a list of the major retailers selling the Xbox Series X. Our advice is to seek out the $499 retail price, and avoid those pricy retailer bundles (that include extraneous controllers, accessories and games).

Best Buy

Best Buy was the last retailer standing back in the preorder days of September, but now stands ready for your Xbox Series X purchase this week. 

Amazon

Amazon will be selling the Xbox Series X and the less expensive Series S from this same product page. 

Walmart

Walmart does a solid job of noting availability windows for PS5 and Xbox on its Twitter feed, where it's currently touting another round of inventory hitting its site at noon ET. You might also want to visit the retailer's Xbox landing page for both new consoles. 

GameStop

GameStop has touted "very limited number of Xbox Series X and S console bundles for purchase" in-store for today's release. But these are expected to be high-priced bundles.

Target

This is Target's product page for the Xbox Series X. 

Newegg

This is where you can purchase the Xbox Series X at Newegg come Nov. 10. 

Microsoft

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series X, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series X home page. Here you'll find the latest specs, announced game titles, details on the new controller and more. 

