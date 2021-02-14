Xbox Series X price: What Microsoft's next-gen console will really cost you

Microsoft's official list price for the new Xbox is either $500 or $300, depending on the model. The Xbox Series X (which comes with an optical drive and outputs at 4K resolution) costs $500, while the more modest Xbox Series S lists for $300. The Series S has a slower processor, less internal storage, 1440p output instead of 4K and no optical drive. Despite crippling inventory shortages, all the major retailers continue to respect this pricing and sell the consoles at Microsoft's list price. That's cold comfort, though, because of the chronic out-of-stock status means that the only real marketplace to snag the Xbox Series X/S is through resellers where it regularly sells for no less than twice the price.

For months, whenever retailers have gotten inventory and released units for sale, they've sold out within minutes, in large part thanks to resellers' use of bots that complete transactions far faster than any human. Some retailers have begun to crack down on these reseller bots, but the bots continue to prevent many people from getting consoles. These bot-acquired consoles are being resold at a premium. On eBay, for example, it's possible to find the Xbox Series X priced between $700 and $1,100. Some of the pricier deals are actually bundles that include accessories and games, but they're still grossly overpriced and not a good value, especially since you probably wouldn't buy the included accessories if you had a free choice.

We've been offering the same advice for months now: Wait until you can get an Xbox Series X at the $500 retail price and avoid resellers and bundles.

In the meantime, Xbox restocks do happen on a regular basis, and gamers with fast reaction times have managed to snag a console. We are keeping an eye on inventory drops and let you know when one is imminent. Be sure to check out our Xbox Series X restock status article for more details. Below is a list of all the major retailers (and a couple of reputable resellers, if you absolutely must) to help you get your own console.

We highly recommend waiting for inventory to appear at ordinary retailers, so you can buy an Xbox Series X at the regular retail price. If you can't wait, you can find Xbox Series X consoles at eBay with bids starting around $500, but actual sale prices are closer to $850 and up.

If you're willing to pay hundreds of dollars over the list price, then StockX is a reputable eBay-style site that will let you buy new Xbox consoles. That said, the lowest price we could find is around $650 and averages closer to $800.

