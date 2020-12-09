Xbox Series X inventory update: Get restock news for Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

If you're like millions of other Xbox gamers, you've been anxiously trying to get your hands on an Xbox Series X (or perhaps even an Xbox Series S) since the console's launch back on Nov. 10. Unfortunately, demand grossly exceeded supply, and it sold out within minutes at every major retailer. There have been a few additional inventory drops in the weeks since, but in every case precious few customers managed to snag a unit. That's due in part to resellers beating average consumers to the punch.

Some gamers have been relying on Twitter for news and speculation about when online retailers will next restock the console, as well as to trade tales about various Xbox whales that got away. And there are occasionally reports of upcoming restocks that sound promising but are probably just trolling.

Today, for example, Twitter user @Otis_WC reports: "Expect to see a restock of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X at Target in the coming days. No official date yet but some stores are starting to receive more consoles. Stay tuned for an official date." Credible? Hard to say. But if we get any additional word on a restock at Target, we'll let you know right here.

Expect to see a restock of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X at Target in the coming days. No official date yet but some stores are starting to receive more consoles. Stay tuned for an official date pic.twitter.com/01UoEqvXny — PS5 and Xbox Series X UpdatesOtis Wilson-Cambell®️ (@Otis_WC) December 9, 2020

So what's a gamer to do? Follow the news on Twitter if you're so inclined. It's a good source for instant updates and you might get lucky. But we're also keeping you up to date on what retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, GameStop and Target are planning right here, while keeping our expectations in check. Microsoft confirmed on Nov. 16 that Xbox inventory could be tight through April 2021.

That doesn't mean the occasional inventory drop won't happen, though, so it pays to keep an eye out for restocks. What follows is a list of the major retailers selling the Xbox Series X. Our advice is to seek out the $500 retail price and avoid those pricey retailer bundles (which include extraneous controllers, accessories and games).

Xbox Series X: Check inventory restock

Amazon is selling the Xbox Series X and the less expensive Series S from this same product page.

Best Buy was the last retailer standing back in the preorder days of September, but now stands ready for your Xbox Series X purchase as inventory allows.

GameStop had touted "very limited number of Xbox Series X and S console bundles for purchase" but those are currently sold out.

Walmart does a solid job of noting availability windows for PS5 and Xbox on its Twitter feed. You might also want to visit the retailer's Xbox landing page for both new consoles.

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series X, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series X home page. Here you'll find the latest specs, announced game titles, details on the new controller and more.

This is Target's product page for the Xbox Series X.

This is where you can purchase the Xbox Series X at Newegg when the retailer has inventory.

Are you already getting desperate? Are you willing to pay a premium of hundreds of dollars over the list price? Listen, we wouldn't do this and we don't recommend you do it, either. But if you want to take that path, StockX is a reputable eBay-style site that will let you buy and sell new Xbox and PS5 models -- as long as you're willing to pay upwards of $750.

