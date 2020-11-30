Xbox Series X Cyber Monday restock options: Check inventory at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

The Xbox Series X ($500) and Xbox Series S ($300) gaming consoles were released on Nov. 10 and have been hard to find ever since. Sony's PlayStation 5 has also been a tough one to grab since its launch on Nov. 12, showing that gamers are itching to jump on the next generation of gaming. We're keeping track of all the Cyber Monday restocks happening for the Xbox Series X and Series S. Below you'll find the retailers you need to watch for.

Retailers have been quiet so far on Monday regarding restocks. Walmart, Antonline and GameStop replenished their Xbox Series inventory on Nov. 25 and were sold out within minutes. Microsoft said on Nov. 16 that Xbox inventory could be tight through April 2021.

If you still want to try your luck, here's a list of the major retailers selling the Xbox Series X. Our advice is to seek out the $500 retail price, and avoid those pricey retailer bundles (which include extraneous controllers, accessories and games).

Xbox Series X: Check inventory restock for Cyber Monday and beyond

Amazon is selling the Xbox Series X and the less expensive Series S from this same product page.

Best Buy was the last retailer standing back in the preorder days of September, but now stands ready for your Xbox Series X purchase as inventory allows.

GameStop had touted "very limited number of Xbox Series X and S console bundles for purchase" but those are currently sold out.

Walmart does a solid job of noting availability windows for PS5 and Xbox on its Twitter feed. You might also want to visit the retailer's Xbox landing page for both new consoles.

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series X, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series X home page. Here you'll find the latest specs, announced game titles, details on the new controller and more.

This is Target's product page for the Xbox Series X.

This is where you can purchase the Xbox Series X at Newegg when the retailer has inventory.

Are you already getting desperate? Are you willing to pay a premium of hundreds of dollars over the list price? Listen, we wouldn't do this and we don't recommend you do it, either. But if you want to take that path, StockX is a reputable eBay-style site that will let you buy and sell new Xbox and PS5 models -- as long as you're willing to pay upwards of $750.

