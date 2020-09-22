The Xbox Series X is now sold out on preorder day

We've been waiting for about a year. But like Sony's rival PlayStation 5 console (coming Nov. 12), the Xbox Series X is almost here, along with the less powerful but more affordable Xbox Series S. The Xbox ships first, on Nov. 10, and Xbox preorders are now open (as of 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET). After the train wreck that was Sony's PS5 preorder experience, when retailers pulled the trigger early and sold out, in some cases, within minutes, here's hoping Microsoft's big day goes more smoothly.

With preordering started, there's been a lot of exciting news that might affect your upcoming console purchase decision. GameStop has announced up to $200 in trade-in credit when you buy your Xbox Series X or Series S. An unwanted Xbox One X or an old PS4 Pro is worth $200, for example, while a 500GB Xbox One can lop $100 off the price of your new Xbox. Or if you want to buy your next console more like a smartphone -- on an installment plan -- there's Xbox All Access, which lets you get a Series X for $35 per month for 24 months, no upfront cost.

And that's not all: If you're still on the fence between the Xbox and PS5, you should know that Microsoft has just announced a deal to buy ZeniMax Media, the parent of Bethesda Studios. Should the deal close as expected, it would make Microsoft the owner of Doom, Fallout, Skyrim and other A-list franchises. It's currently unclear how that will affect the future gaming landscape, but it could mean anything from Xbox getting future Bethesda games first -- or maybe getting them exclusively, or seeing them fast-tracked to Xbox Game Pass. There are a lot of possibilities, to be sure.

You should be able to choose from among a half dozen retailers. We'll be keeping track of these stores and updating their status below.

Update, 2:50 p.m. PT: As with the PS5 and Xbox Series S, it seems that the first round of Xbox Series X preorders sold out at most retailers immediately. If more units become available, we'll let you know about it here.

Amazon's preorder page is already showing "currently unavailable." You can click the yellow Email Me button to sign up for availability updates.

Best Buy was the last retailer standing, but the "Coming soon" message on the preorder page confirms that it too is now out of stock.

Newegg appears to now be sold out.

Unfortunately, Walmart is now sold out of its preorder stockpile.

GameStop now reports that its preorders are no longer available.

Target's preorder page appears to be sold out.

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series X, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series X home page. Here you'll find the latest specs, announced game titles, details on the new controller and more.

