Xbox Series S restock updates: When you can buy the console at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and more

Trying to get an Xbox Series X? If so, you are not alone. Millions of gamers have been trying to get an Xbox Series S for months now, but a perfect storm of factors -- including weak supply and armies of reseller bots -- have led to frustration for most average consumers. A few retailers have valiantly dropped additional inventory multiple times since the Nov. 10 product launch, but it hasn't been remote enough to satisfy demand.

As you probably know, the Xbox Series S isn't just a powerful update to Microsoft's console franchise, it's the smarter of the two new consoles to buy (in my opinion anyway). Priced at just $300, it's the little brother of the $500 Xbox Series X. It plays all the same games, but it's capped at 1440p resolution (versus 4K on the Series X), lacks an optical drive and has only half as much storage (500GB versus 1TB) -- but that's expandable with add-on drives, and Microsoft autoloads less ambitious textures to accommodate the difference. Our advice is that if you don't have a 4K TV this is the better console to buy, because it's more affordable and doesn't write a lot of checks your TV can't cash.

Keep checking this page because we will update this article when we know about an impending inventory drop at one of these retailers. And if you want to keep an eye on the retailers yourself, here are product pages at each of the stores:

Xbox Series S: Check inventory restock

Here is Walmart's Xbox Series S order page. The retailer occasionally notifies customers about inventory drops via Twitter.

Best Buy was the last retailer standing back during preorder day in September, but it's just one of many stores now offering the Xbox Series S.

Amazon's order page includes both versions of the next-gen console -- the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

This is where to go on Newegg's site to buy an Xbox Series S.

If you would like to buy the new Xbox from GameStop, here's where to go.

Target has a page for the Xbox Series S, too.

Microsoft will offer the Xbox Series S for $300, or as part of the Xbox All Access plan, which includes the Series S and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and costs $25 per month for 24 months.

