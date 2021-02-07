Xbox Series S restock update: Inventory news for Best Buy, Amazon, Target, Walmart, more

Trying to get an Xbox Series S? If so, you are not alone. We've all been waiting months for Xbox inventory to show up online. Both of Microsoft's next-generation gaming consoles -- the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S -- sold out more or less instantly back on launch day and then went on to sell out within minutes every time there has been any sort of inventory drop at major retailers. In part, that's obviously due to insatiable consumer demand. But there's little doubt that it also has a lot to do with bots and resellers beating average consumers to the punch.

The Xbox Series S isn't just a powerful update to Microsoft's console franchise, it's the smarter of the two new consoles to buy (in my opinion anyway). Priced at just $300, it's the little brother of the $500 Xbox Series X. It plays all the same games, but it's capped at 1440p resolution (versus 4K on the Series X), lacks an optical drive and has only half as much storage (500GB versus 1TB) -- but that's expandable with add-on drives, and Microsoft autoloads less ambitious textures to accommodate the difference. Our advice is that if you don't have a 4K TV this is the better console to buy, because it's more affordable and doesn't write checks your TV can't cash.

Keep checking this page, because we'll update this article when we know about an impending inventory drop at one of these retailers. And if you want to keep an eye on the retailers yourself, here are product pages at each of the stores:

Xbox Series S: Check inventory restock

Here is Walmart's Xbox Series S order page. The retailer occasionally notifies customers about inventory drops via Twitter.

Best Buy was the last retailer standing back during preorder day in September, but it's just one of many stores now offering the Xbox Series S.

Amazon's order page includes both versions of the next-gen console -- the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

This is where to go on Newegg's site to buy an Xbox Series S.

If you would like to buy the new Xbox from GameStop, here's where to go.

Target has a page for the Xbox Series S, too.

Microsoft will offer the Xbox Series S for $300, or as part of the Xbox All Access plan, which includes the Series S and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and costs $25 per month for 24 months.

We highly recommend waiting for inventory to appear at ordinary retailers so you can buy an Xbox Series S at the regular retail price. But if you've decided you simply can't wait another moment, the Xbox Series S is selling for an average of about $500 on eBay right now.

If you're willing to pay a premium of hundreds of dollars over the list price -- and to be clear we do not recommend this -- StockX is a reputable eBay-style site that will let you buy and sell new Xbox models -- as long as you're willing to pay dearly.

This story is frequently updated with the latest Xbox Series S inventory news.

