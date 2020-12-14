Xbox Series S restock alert: Get restock updates for Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

If you're looking for an Xbox Series S -- and honestly, who isn't -- the news hasn't generally been positive. Despite debuting more than a month ago, the next-gen console has been virtually impossible to find online or in stores. A few retailers have had a couple of inventory drops over the last four weeks, but it wasn't remotely enough to satisfy demand, especially when ordinary users have had to compete with bots and resellers.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Things might be looking up, though. Best Buy will be dropping new inventory on Tuesday, Dec. 15. According to the retailer, the sale will start sometime after 8 a.m. Central Time (9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT). Best Buy is being somewhat vague about the actual start time, but if we had to wager, we'd say the consoles will appear "in stock" on the site right about at 8 a.m. CT, so don't wander onto the site fashionably late.

There's no word on how many units Best Buy will have, but there's enough that the company made an official announcement on its blog. Consequently, we're cautionary optimistic that the store won't sell out immediately. Do expect the site to be unstable, though, since it will be severely taxes by countless customers constantly refreshing the page.

The Xbox Series S isn't just a powerful update to Microsoft's console franchise, it's the smarter of the two new consoles to buy. Priced at just $300, it's the little brother of the $500 Xbox Series X. It plays all the same games, but it's capped at 1440p resolution (versus 4K on the Series X), lacks an optical drive and only has half as much storage (500GB versus 1TB) -- but that's expandable with add-on drives and Microsoft autoloads less ambitious textures to better optimize memory space. Our advice is that if you don't have a 4K TV, this is the better console to buy, because it's more affordable and doesn't write a lot of checks your TV can't cash.

Keep checking back to this page because we will update this article when we know about an impending inventory drop at one of these retailers.

Xbox Series S: Check inventory restock

Here is Walmart's Xbox Series S order page. The retailer occasionally notifies customers about inventory drops via Twitter.

Best Buy was the last retailer standing back during preorder day in September, but it's just one of many stores now offering the Xbox Series S.

Amazon's order page includes both versions of the next-gen console -- the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

This is where to go to buy an Xbox Series S at Newegg.

If you would like to buy the new Xbox from GameStop, here is where to go.

Target has a page for the Xbox Series S, too.

Microsoft will offer the Xbox Series S for $300, or as part of the Xbox All Access plan, which includes the Series S and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and costs $25 per month for 24 months.

Now playing: Watch this: Xbox Series X and Series S offer a fine-tuned, streamlined...

