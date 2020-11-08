Xbox Series S release is Nov. 10: Check availability at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and more

In just a few short days, the Xbox Series S will finally be available: Microsoft releases the console to retail on Tuesday, Nov. 10. We've been waiting a long time for this day, and for good reason. With the Xbox Series S, Microsoft changed the gaming-platform calculus. If you had originally assumed you'd be plunking down $500 for an Xbox Series X, this is a more attractive option, especially if you don't have a 4K TV: The Xbox Series S costs a much more modest $300.

Microsoft

Unfortunately, the Series S sold out quickly on preorder day back in Sept. 22, and most of us were consigned to waiting until Nov. 10 to claim a console. Which begs the question: How much inventory will there actually be this week? That's hard to say, because Microsoft has said little about how many units will be entering the channel.

This much is true: While Sony has announced its PS5 launch will be online only, Microsoft has never indicated it would bar in-store sales, so we expect that retailers will have inventory, both online and in-store on Tuesday morning. Even so, you might have to wait. We expect very limited quantities through the rest of 2020.

It goes without saying that there are no boxes filled with the Xbox Series S anywhere for sale right now, preorder or otherwise. But we've rounded up all the major retailers who will be offering the console for sale starting Nov. 10.

Best Buy was the last retailer standing back during preorder day in September, but it's just one of many stores offering the Xbox Series S on Nov. 10.

Amazon's order page includes both version of the next-gen console -- the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

This is where to go to buy an Xbox Series S at Newegg.

Here is Walmart's Xbox Series S order page.

If you would like to buy the new Xbox from GameStop, here is where to go.

Target is primed and ready to offer the Xbox Series S starting on Nov. 10.

Microsoft will offer the Xbox Series S for $300 as well as part of the Xbox All Access plan, which includes the Series S and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It costs $25 per month for 24 months.

Now playing: Watch this: PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Full comparison

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.