Xbox Series S preorders are sold out: Check inventory at Amazon, Walmart, GameStop and more

With the Xbox Series S, Microsoft changed the gaming-platform calculus. If you had assumed you'd be plunking down $500 for an Xbox Series X, there's a potentially more attractive option, especially if you don't have a 4K TV: The Xbox Series S will set US gamers back a much more modest $300. Unfortunately, it sold out quickly on preorder day, Sept. 22, and unless more preorder inventory arrives, you'll now have to wait until Nov. 10 for a chance to grab one at retail.

The Series S is a digital-only (no optical drive) console that packs less power under the hood (mainly because it doesn't support native 4K resolution like the Series X) and promises to be a much better deal for most gamers. Check out CNET's comparison of the two consoles for more details.

Microsoft

There's been a lot of Xbox news in recent weeks, some of which might affect how you choose to buy your new Xbox. GameStop is running a deal in which you can get up to $200 in trade-in credit when you buy an Xbox Series X or Series S. Your old Xbox One X or PS4 Pro is worth $200, for example, while trading in a 500GB Xbox One can lop $100 off the price of your new Xbox. At the same time, Microsoft is inviting you to buy your next console more like a smartphone -- on an installment plan. As a part of Xbox All Access, you can get a , no up-front cost.

And if you're still on the fence between the Xbox and PS5, you should know that Microsoft has just announced a deal to buy ZeniMax Media, the parent of Bethesda Studios. Should the deal close as planned, it would make Microsoft the owner of Doom, Fallout, Skyrim and other A-list franchises. Xbox head Phil Spencer recently said that Bethesda games will be offered on Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription service at the same time they hit store shelves. They'll also be available through Microsoft's xCloud video game streaming service, which allows people to play games over the internet.

That's a lot to look forward to, but you probably need to wait until Nov. 10 to get your Xbox Series S if you missed the preorder. That said, who knows -- you might get lucky. We've rounded up all the major retailers who offered the console for preorder, and you can check in occasionally to see if any stock arrives. If we hear about a new wave of preorders, we'll update this page with all the details.

Best Buy was the last retailer standing, but it too is now completely sold out of Xbox Series S consoles.

Amazon's Xbox Series S order page is showing "currently unavailable." You can click the yellow Email Me button to sign up for availability updates.

It appears Newegg is already out of stock, but you can sign up to receive a notification when more inventory is available.

Walmart also shows the Series S as out of stock, but you can sign up for an "in-stock alert" to be notified when more units are available.

GameStop's preorder inventory is out of stock too.

Currently, Target reports: "Preorders have sold out. Check back on release date."

If it were in stock, you would be able to buy the console outright for $300 or choose the Xbox All Access plan, which includes the Series S and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It costs $25 per month for 24 months. But Microsoft is out of stock.

