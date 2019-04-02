WWE Wrestlemania 35 2019: Start time, how to watch, date, match card, location, lineup and more

WWE

WWE Wrestlemania 35 takes place this Sunday, April 7 in New Jersey. Wrestlemania 35 is the culmination of Wrestlemania season, which began in January at the Royal Rumble, and continued through Elimination Chamber and Fastlane in February and March, respectively. It's also the "season finale" for all of WWE's storylines since 2018's Wrestlemania. The biggest match on the card will be Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship. This is the first time ever that women will main event Wrestlemania. We'll also see WWE Champion Daniel Bryan defend his title against fan favorite Kofi Kingston. Check out the specific start times as well as the current match card below.

Start times

WWE Wrestlemania 35 takes place in New Jersey this Sunday, April 7. The main card starts at 4 p.m. PT. If you're a WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 per month, but free for one month for new subscribers -- you can watch it live for free. Otherwise you'll need to contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch. The Kickoff Show will likely start at 2 p.m. PT on WWE's YouTube channel and the WWE Network.

WWE

Match card

Raw Women's Championship and Smackdown Women's Championship match: Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (winner takes all match)

WWE Championship match: Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston

Universal Championship match: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

Intercontinental Championship match: Finn Balor vs. Boddy Lashley

United States Championship match: Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

Women's Tag Team Championship match: Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka vs. Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. The IIconics

WWE Cruiserweight Championship match: Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Batista vs. Triple H (no-holds-barred match)

Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles

Shane McMahon vs. The Miz (falls count anywhere match)

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (entrants so far: Braun Strowman, Michael Che, Colin Jost)

Wrestlemania Women's Battle Royal (confirmed entrants so far: Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega)

WWE Network app

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.

This article originally posted on March 19

Last updated: April 2