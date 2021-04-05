WWE Network on NBC's Peacock: What to know about WrestleMania week

WWE

The WWE Network has "gone dark" in the US, meaning all of the live shows that formerly broadcasted on the service are now taking place on NBC's Peacock. That means WWE fans will want to have a Peacock subscription this week, since NBC's steaming service will be home to the Hall of Fame, an NXT Takeover event and, of course, WrestleMania 37.

WWE Fastlane, which aired on March 21, was the trial run. The event was broadcasted on both the WWE Network and Peacock. On April 4, the WWE Network was effectively deactivated for US users. All of the Network's content -- which is a lot of content -- will transition to Peacock by the end of August, and Peacock is now the place to watch all live WWE pay-per-view events.

Can I transfer my WWE Network subscription to Peacock?

Sadly, there will be no automatic transferal of subscription, so you're going to have to do this the old-fashioned way: By taking 45 seconds to sign up to a new streaming service.

Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium ($5) and Premium Plus ($10). For WWE pay-per-views, you'll have to buy in to a Premium account. That's some good news, as you'll notice such a subscription is half the monthly cost of the WWE Network. For the time being there's some even better news, as NBC is ($2.50 a month) specifically for WWE Network subscribers.

Some WWE content is coming to Peacock Free, too. That includes reality shows like Total Divas, Total Bellas and Miz and Mrs., as well as Raw Talk and The Bump talk shows. NBC notes that "recent in-ring content" will also come to Peacock's Free tier, but it's unclear what that means at this point.

NBC

What's the WrestleMania week schedule?

WWE put out an extensive list of everything that'll air on Peacock between April 5 and April 11, which is when WrestleMania Night 2 airs. You can read that here, but below is a schedule of the important events.

Tuesday, April 6 : Hall of Fame 2020 and 2021 Induction Ceremonies (5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

: Hall of Fame 2020 and 2021 Induction Ceremonies (5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET) Wednesday, April 7: NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Night 1 (5 p.m PT/8 p.m. ET)

NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Night 1 (5 p.m PT/8 p.m. ET) Thursday, April 8: NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Night 2 (5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Night 2 (5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET) Saturday, April 10: WrestleMania 37 Night 1 (5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

WrestleMania 37 Night 1 (5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET) Sunday, April 11: WrestleMania 37 Night2 (5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

WrestleMania 37 Night2 (5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET) Sunday, April 11: Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions with AEW's Chris Jericho (following WrestleMania night 2)

WWE

Will the entire WWE Network come to Peacock

Yes, but not at first. WWE Network content filtered onto Peacock on March 18, with more to be added. Starting on March 18, Peacock has:

Every pay-per-view event in the last calendar year.

Episodes of NXT the day after TV broadcast, episodes of Raw and SmackDown 30 days after TV broadcast.



Recent episodes of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, as well as WWE Chronicle and WWE Icons.

Select documentaries, including Undertaker: The Last Ride and episodes of WWE 24 and WWE Untold.



Every past WrestleMania.

NBC promises to get the rest of the WWE Network's content by SummerSlam, so by the end of August.

What if I don't live in the US?



You don't have to worry! For now, at least, the move only effects users in the US. We'll have to see if WWE seeks similar deals -- NBC is reportedly paying WWE $1 billion for Network content -- in other countries.