Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference is scheduled to take place this Monday. CNET will be on hand to cover the news as it breaks, and as it has done in the past, Apple will also be livestreaming the event for Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac and Windows 10 users.

Tuning in

  • When: Today (Monday, June 5)
  • What time: San Francisco: 10 a.m.; New York: 1 p.m.; London: 6 p.m.; Beijing: 1 a.m. (June 6); Sydney: 3 a.m. (June 6).
  • Preshow: The CNET preshow starts one hour earlier -- at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET -- with Brian Tong, Sharon Profis and Lexy Savvides. Click here to tune in.
  • Live blog: CNET's Connie Guglielmo, Shara Tibken and Scott Stein will be on location to cover the news as it breaks. Click here to follow the CNET live blog.
  • Livestream: Apple will be livestreaming the event for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Windows 10 users. On Safari or Microsoft Edge browsers, click on this link to tune in. Owners of second-, third- or fourth-generation Apple TV set-top boxes can watch the keynote from the Apple Events channel.
What to expect

