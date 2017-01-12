Your guide to muting browser tabs

With more and more websites turning to autoplay video -- present company included -- now is a good time to review how to mute the audio playing in one of your many open browser tabs. I'll cover the different ways you can mute tabs in Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera and Safari.

Chrome

Google's browser displays a little speaker icon on any tab that is currently playing audio. To mute the audio for a tab, right-click the tab and then choose Mute Tab. You can perform this maneuver without leaving your current tab.

Photo by Matt Elliott/CNET

Edge

Microsoft's browser displays a speaker icon on any tab playing audio, but you can't click a background tab and mute it. Instead, you'll need need to switch to the tab and find the source of the audio to mute it.

Firefox

Firefox also displays a speaker icon, and it lets you click it to mute the audio of that tab without switching to it. You can also right-click the tab and choose Mute Tab as you can in Chrome.

Photo by Matt Elliott/CNET

Opera

Opera offers the best way to mute browser tabs, particularly if you have more than one background tab that has started playing audio. Just right-click your current tab and click Mute Other Tabs. You can also click a speaker icon to mute a tab a la Firefox or right-click a tab and choose Mute Tab a la Chrome. Opera display a small audio-levels icon for tabs that are playing audio, and then it offers the speaker icon when you mouse over a tab.

Photo by Matt Elliott/CNET

Safari

Safari offers the same two tab muting options as Firefox. You can just click the speaker icon of a tab playing audio to mute it without leaving your current tab, and you can right-click a tab and choose Mute Tab.