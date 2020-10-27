World Series 2020: How to watch, stream Rays vs. Dodgers Game 6 today on Fox

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from their first World Series championship in 32 years. The Dodgers won Game 5 on Sunday behind a strong start from Clayton Kershaw and three-plus shutout innings from its bullpen. The Tampa Bay Rays will try to extend the series to a full seven games and win Games 6 and 7, a feat the Washington Nationals accomplished last year after dropping Game 5 against the Houston Astros.

Tonight's starters will be a repeat of Game 2: lefty Blake Snell for the Rays and rookie Tony Gonsolin for the Dodgers. Snell turned in a strong if abbreviated performance in his previous start to lead the Rays to a Game 2 win, while Gonsolin recorded only four outs before the Dodgers turned to their bullpen.

Game 6 of the World Series starts today, Tuesday Oct. 27, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on Fox.

Read on to find out how to watch the World Series without cable.

What's the schedule for the 2020 World Series?

The best-of-seven World Series started last week at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. If it goes the distance, the World Series will end on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The Dodgers have home field advantage and act as the home team for the final two games of the series. (All times shown ET.)

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Game 6, Rays vs. Dodgers, 8 p.m. on Fox

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Game 7*, Rays vs. Dodgers, 8 p.m. on Fox

(*If necessary)

How can I watch the MLB playoffs without cable?



Fox is broadcasting the World Series. Fox is carried by the major live TV streaming services, but local availability varies. Check the links below to make sure Fox is available in your area.

You can also watch Fox broadcasts with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have a few cheap suggestions for the best indoor antennas.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes Fox. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $55-a-month Plus package includes Fox. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

FuboTV's Standard plan costs $60 a month and includes Fox. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local channels are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Sling's $30-a-month Blue package offers Fox but only in a handful of areas. Read our Sling TV review.

Other ways to watch postseason baseball online

MLB.TV is great for watching out-of-market baseball games during the regular season, but it's less useful for tuning into baseball's postseason because you must be a subscriber to a participating pay TV provider. The list is short and can be found here. If you are a subscriber to one of the pay TV providers listed, the MLB.TV Postseason Package will run you $25. To sweeten the deal, the Postseason Package includes spring training games next year.

Another option if you're a cable subscriber is using the Fox Sports Go app. Unlike the MLB.com At Bat, you can watch the World Series for free -- well, for no more than you're already paying for cable. The Fox Sports Go app works with iOS devices, Android devices and the Amazon Kindle Fire as well as with Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku and Xbox. You can also access Fox Sports Go from a computer.

