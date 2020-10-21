World Series 2020: How to watch Rays vs. Dodgers Game 2 today on Fox without cable

In an unusual season marked by multiple COVID-19 outbreaks, a drastically shortened schedule, an expanded Wild Card round and the move to a postseason bubble format similar to the NBA and NHL, Major League Baseball has produced a predictable matchup for the 2020 World Series. The best team in the American League, the Tampa Bay Rays, and the best team in the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers, are facing off in the World Series. As part of baseball's bubble plan, however, games are not being played at each club's home park but at a neutral site in Arlington, Texas.

The Dodgers are playing in their third World Series in the past four years but seeking their first title since 1988. The Ray have never won the World Series, having made only one previous appearance in 2008. The Dodgers won Game 1 last night behind stellar pitching from Clayton Kershaw and the speed and power of Mookie Betts. Kershaw pitched six strong innings, and Betts homered, stole two bases and won America free tacos.

Game 2 of the World Series starts today, Wednesday Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on Fox. Blake Snell will take the ball for the Rays, while the Dodgers will turn to rookie Tony Gonsolin.

Read on to find out how to watch the World Series without cable.

Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images

What's the schedule for the 2020 World Series?

The best-of-seven World Series started Tuesday at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. If it goes the distance, the World Series will end on Wednesday, October 28. The Dodgers have home field advantage and will act as the home team in the first two games and games 6 and 7. The Rays will bat last for the middle three games. (All times shown ET.)

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Game 2, Rays vs. Dodgers, 8 p.m. on Fox

Friday, Oct. 23

Game 3, Dodgers vs. Rays, 8 p.m. on Fox

Saturday, Oct. 24

Game 4, Dodgers vs. Rays, 8 p.m. on Fox

Sunday, Oct. 25

Game 5*, Dodgers vs. Rays, 8 p.m. on Fox

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Game 6*, Rays vs. Dodgers, 8 p.m. on Fox

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Game 7*, Rays vs. Dodgers, 8 p.m. on Fox

(*If necessary)

Read more: NFL streaming: How to watch the 2020 football season without cable

How can I watch the MLB playoffs without cable?



Fox is broadcasting the World Series. Fox is carried by the major live TV streaming services, but local availability varies. Check the links below to make sure Fox is available in your area.

You can also watch Fox broadcasts with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have a few cheap suggestions for the best indoor antennas.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes Fox. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $55-a-month Plus package includes Fox. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local channels are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

FuboTV costs $65 a month and includes Fox. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Sling's $30-a-month Blue package offers Fox but only in a handful of areas. Read our Sling TV review.

Other ways to watch postseason baseball online

MLB.TV is great for watching out-of-market baseball games during the regular season, but it's less useful for tuning into baseball's postseason because you must be a subscriber to a participating pay TV provider. The list is short and can be found here. If you are a subscriber to one of the pay TV providers listed, the MLB.TV Postseason Package will run you $25. To sweeten the deal, the Postseason Package includes spring training games next year.

Another option if you're a cable subscriber is using the Fox Sports Go app. Unlike the MLB.com At Bat, you can watch the World Series for free -- well, for no more than you're already paying for cable. The Fox Sports Go app works with iOS devices, Android devices and the Amazon Kindle Fire as well as with Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku and Xbox. You can also access Fox Sports Go from a computer.

More home entertainment advice