World Series 2018: When it starts, how to watch and more

Two of baseball's classic teams are set to square off in the Fall Classic. Founded in 1901 as one of the charter franchises in the American League, the Boston Red Sox play in Fenway Park, baseball's second-oldest stadium. The Dodger franchise began playing in Brooklyn in 1883 (as the Brooklyn Atlantics) before heading west to Los Angeles in 1958. Dodger Stadium opened in 1962 and is baseball's third-oldest stadium.

Two of baseball's best lefties will square off in Game 1, with Boston's Chris Sale starting opposite Clayton Kershaw in Dodger blue. Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez are the stars of the potent Red Sox offense, while Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger and Manny Machado lead the Dodgers' balanced attack.

World Series schedule

The best-of-seven series starts in Boston before moving to Los Angeles for games 3, 4 and 5. All games start just past 8 p.m. ET.

Game 1: Tue, Oct. 23 in Boston



Game 2: Wed, Oct. 24 in Boston



Game 3: Fri, Oct. 26 in Los Angeles



Game 4: Sat, Oct. 27 in Los Angeles



Game 5*: Sun, Oct. 28 in Los Angeles



Game 6*: Tue, Oct. 30 in Boston



Game 7*: Wed, Oct. 31 in Boston



* - if necessary

World Series streaming

Fox will broadcast the games nationally, but you don't need a TV in order to watch. Here's how you can livestream the Series.

Sling TV

Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue plan includes Fox, but you must live in a market where Sling TV offers a live, local feed of Fox and not just on-demand content. Check out this Sling TV support page to see the available live channels in your area.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's cheapest $45-a-month Access includes Fox. Channel lineups vary by region, so check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page.

DirectTV Now

DirectTV Now's cheapest $40-a-month Live a Little package includes Fox. The usual caveat applies: Check the channel lineup in your area to make sure you can watch your local TV stations live.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes Fox, and you'll need to check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $40 a month and offers live, local feeds of the major networks, including Fox. If you live in a market where you can get YouTube TV, then you likely get a live feed of Fox, but there are exceptions. Get the details about YouTube TV's available networks here.

FuboTV

Sports-centric streaming service FuboTV includes a live feed of Fox in dozens of markets. FuboTV costs $40 for the first month before jumping up to $45 a month.

All of the above streaming services offer a free, seven-day trial.

MLB.com At Bat app

The MLB.com At Bat app (available for iOS, Android and Kindle Fire) is great for watching out-of-market baseball games during the regular season, but it's less useful for tuning into the World Series because you must be a subscriber to a participating pay TV provider. The list is short and can be found here. If you are a subscriber to one of the pay TV providers listed, the Postseason Package will run you $25. To sweeten the deal, the Postseason Package includes spring training games next year.

Fox Sports Go app

Another option if you are a cable subscriber is using the Fox Sports Go app. Unlike the MLB.com At Bat, you can watch the World Series for free -- well, for no more than you're already paying for cable. The Fox Sports Go app works with iOS devices, Android devices and the Amazon Kindle Fire as well as with Apple TV ( ), Android TV, Amazon Fire TV ( ), Google Chromecast, Roku and Xbox. You can also access Fox Sports Go from a computer.

Play ball with an over-the-air antenna

You don't need a streaming subscription to watch the World Series. You can get a live feed of your local Fox station with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have a few, cheap suggestions for the best indoor antennas.