The Women's World Cup began on Friday, June 7, and after three matches the United States Women's National Team has yet to give up a goal. After demolishing Thailand 13-0 in its first match, beating Chile 3-0, and then topping Sweden 2-0, the USWNT won Group F in convincing fashion. Now, things get serious as Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Julie Ertz and the rest of the USWNT enter the knockout stage of the tournament. Their next match is against Spain today, who finished second in group play behind Germany in Group B.
After winning the 2015 World Cup in Canada against Japan, the USWNT is a heavy favorite to repeat as champs in France. The French, English and German teams are also among the favorites in this year's tournament. Here's what cord cutters need to know to catch today's game, and all of the Women's World Cup action this summer.
When do the US Women play next?
The USWNT plays against Spain on Monday, June 24, at 12 p.m. ET. The match will be held at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France.
The Championship Game is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 7.
Here's the full WWC schedule.
What channels are showing the Women's World Cup?
The tournament will be broadcast on the Fox and Fox Sports 1 (FS1) channels. For Spanish-language broadcasts, you can tune in to Telemundo and Universo. The US-Spain match will be broadcast on FS1 and Telemundo.
How can I livestream the Women's World Cup?
You can livestream Women's World Cup matches on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app, but you will need to prove you have a pay TV subscription. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, then you can watch the Women's World Cup with a live-TV streaming service.
For the matches on Fox and Telemundo, however, you will need to make sure you can get a live feed. In some markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from Fox, Telemundo and the other local networks. (And if you really need to see all the action up close, here's how to watch the World Cup in 4K.)
Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:
- You'll need a solid internet connection.
- You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or Chromecast.
- You can also watch on iPhones, Android phones, tablets and PC browsers.
- You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.
- All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.
Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
Sling TV
Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue package includes Fox and FS1 but not Telemundo. (The plan is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first month.) You can add Universo to the Blue package as part of the Best of Spanish package and pay $30 a month. Click here to see if you live in a market that offers Fox.
Hulu with Live TV
Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and Telemundo. The Espanol Add-on for an extra $5 a month adds Universo. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which live, local channels are offered in your ZIP code.
PlayStation Vue
PlayStation Vue's basic $45-a-month Access plan includes Fox, FS1 and Telemundo. The Espanol Pack for an extra $5 a month adds Universo. You can see if a live feed of Fox and Telemundo is available in your area here.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox, FS1, Telemundo and Universo. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of Fox and Telemundo is available in your area.
DirecTV Now
DirecTV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes Fox, FS1 and Telemundo. The $15-a-month Espanol add-on includes Universo. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if a live feed of Fox and Telemundo is available where you live.
FuboTV
FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes Fox, FS1, Telemundo and Universo. Click here to see if you live in a market that offers Fox and Telemundo.
Originally published June 4.
