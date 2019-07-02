Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

After winning the 2015 World Cup in Canada against Japan, the United States Women's National Team is a heavy favorite to repeat as champs in the Women's World Cup. The USWNT squeaked by Spain in its first match of the knockout stage, topped host nation France in the quarter finals and faces England today in the semifinals.

Here's what cord cutters need to know to catch today's match, and the rest of the Women's World Cup action this summer.

When does the USWNT play next?

The US Women's National Team plays against England in the first semifinal match today -- Tuesday, July 2, at 3 p.m. ET.

Sweden and the Netherland will face off in the second semifinal match on Wednesday, July 3, at 3 p.m. ET.

The Championship Game is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 7.

Here's the full WWC schedule.

What channels are showing the Women's World Cup?

The tournament will be broadcast on the Fox and Fox Sports 1 (FS1) channels. For Spanish-language broadcasts, you can tune in to Telemundo and Universo.

Today's US-England match will be broadcast on Fox and Telemundo. Wednesday's semifinal between Sweden and the Netherlands will be broadcast on FS1 and Telemundo. The Championship Game will be broadcast on Fox and Telemundo.

How can I livestream the Women's World Cup?

You can livestream Women's World Cup matches on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app, but you will need to prove you have a pay TV subscription. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, then you can watch the Women's World Cup with a live-TV streaming service.

For the matches on Fox and Telemundo, however, you will need to make sure you can get a live feed. In some markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from Fox, Telemundo and the other local networks. (And if you really need to see all the action up close, here's how to watch the World Cup in 4K.)

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku Fire TV Apple TV Chromecast

You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and PC browsers.

phones, tablets and PC browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Sling TV Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue package includes Fox and FS1 but not Telemundo. (The plan is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first month.) You can add Universo to the Blue package as part of the Best of Spanish package and pay $30 a month. Click here to see if you live in a market that offers Fox. See at Sling TV

Hulu with Live TV Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and Telemundo. The Espanol Add-on for an extra $5 a month adds Universo. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which live, local channels are offered in your ZIP code. See at Hulu with Live TV

PlayStation Vue PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes Fox, FS1 and Telemundo. The Espanol Pack for an extra $5 a month adds Universo. You can see if a live feed of Fox and Telemundo is available in your area here. See at PlayStation Vue

YouTube TV YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox, FS1, Telemundo and Universo. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of Fox and Telemundo is available in your area. See at YouTube TV

DirecTV Now DirecTV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes Fox, FS1 and Telemundo. The $15-a-month Espanol add-on includes Universo. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if a live feed of Fox and Telemundo is available where you live. See at DirecTV Now

FuboTV FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes Fox, FS1, Telemundo and Universo. Click here to see if you live in a market that offers Fox and Telemundo. See at FuboTV

