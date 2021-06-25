Windows 11: Use Microsoft's PC Health Check app to see if your device is compatible, here's how

Sarah Tew/CNET

The newly announced Windows 11 operating system should be compatible with the vast majority of PCs on the market, according to a Windows blog post published Thursday.

But if you're planning to upgrade your current PC, we recommend you make sure the updated operating system will work on your computer. Otherwise, you'll probably need to replace your PC by 2025 as Microsoft phases out Windows 10 over the next several years.

How to check if your laptop can run Windows 11

Follow these steps to test whether your PC meets the system requirements for Windows.

1. Download Microsoft's PC Health Check here. Open the file, agree to the terms of service and click Install. Make sure the box is checked that says Open PC Health Check, and click Finish.

2. The app home page that pops up says PC health at a glance. At the top, a box says Introducing Windows 11. Click Check now.

If your machine is not compatible, you'll get a message that says, "This PC will not run Windows 11." Though at first this was all you could see, on Friday, Microsoft updated the tool to give you more detailed information on what system requirements were not met.

We just made updates to the Windows 11 PC Health Check App. It now provides more detailed info on requirements not met. This should help in cases where folks assumed CPU compat issues were TPM related https://t.co/hTWMe16DWO pic.twitter.com/eZLTZMOdjT — DWIZZZLE (@dwizzzleMSFT) June 25, 2021

If your machine is compatible, you can download the Windows 11 update for free when it becomes available around the 2021 holiday season.

System requirements to run Windows 11

Here's the full list of system requirements for Windows 11, including at least 4 gigabytes of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 720p display larger than 9 inches diagonally.