Windows 11: Price, compatibility, release date and features for Microsoft's big new update

It's official: Windows 11 is on the way. At a virtual event on Thursday, Microsoft unveiled "the next generation of Windows," with some big changes to the long-standing operating system, including its first name change in six years. The update comes shortly after Microsoft rolled out the latest version of Windows 10, the Windows 10 May 2021 update (also known as version 21H1).

Windows 11 includes a bunch of new features, including the ability to download and run Android apps on your Windows PC and updates to Microsoft Teams, the Start menu and the overall look of the software, which is more clean and Mac-like in design. (Here are all of our favorite new Windows 11 features and how to use them.)

Here's every detail we know so far about Windows 11, including price, compatibility, release date, how to download, new features and more.

What new features will Windows 11 include?

Here are a few of the standout new features in Windows 11:

When will Microsoft release Windows 11?

Windows 11 will be available as an early beta download next week, and as a public beta in July. It will begin rolling out to all compatible PCs and new PCs around the 2021 holiday season -- so likely November or December. It will continue rolling out into 2022.

Will my computer be compatible with Windows 11?

To see if your current Windows 10 PC is eligible for the free upgrade to Windows 11, visit Windows.com to download the PC Health Check app. (We have step-by-step instructions for how to use the PC Health Check app, and what information it will give you.) And if you buy a new PC between now and the general release, that computer will also be eligible for the free upgrade.

How will I download Windows 11 once it's out?

Once Windows 11 becomes generally available around the holidays, you'll download it the same way you would with any new version of Windows. Most users will go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and clicking Check for Updates. If available, you'll see Feature update to Windows 11. Click Download and install. (Here's more information on how to download Windows 11. If you haven't yet upgraded to Windows 10, you may still be able to download Windows 10 free, too -- here's how.)

Will it be free to upgrade to Windows 11?

If you're already a Windows 10 user, Windows 11 will appear as a free upgrade to your machine.

Will it be free to upgrade to Windows 11?

If you're already a Windows 10 user, Windows 11 will appear as a free upgrade to your machine.