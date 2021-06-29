Windows 11: Microsoft drops PC Health Check app. How to see if your laptop works with the new OS

Sarah Tew/CNET

The new Windows 11 operating system should be compatible with the vast majority of PCs on the market, according to a Windows blog post published last week.

But if you're planning to upgrade your current PC, we recommend you make sure the updated operating system will work on your computer. Otherwise, you'll probably need to replace your PC by 2025 as Microsoft phases out Windows 10 over the next several years.

While Microsoft was first directing Windows users to download its PC Health Check app to test whether your PC meets the system requirements for Windows 11, many people reported that it was not giving enough detail as to why their device was not compatible. On Monday, the company temporarily removed the tool, and said in a blog post that it plans to address the feedback and get it back online sometime before Windows 11 becomes generally available in the fall.

You can still figure out if your device will run Windows 11 another way, though. Here's what to do.

How to check if your laptop can run Windows 11

To determine if your current PC will be able to run Windows 11, you can on Microsoft's website, or in the chart below. If your machine is compatible, you can download the Windows 11 update for free when it becomes available around the 2021 holiday season. Or, if you're part of the Windows Insider Program, you can download the Insider Preview build version now.

System requirements to run Windows 11

Here's the , including at least 4 gigabytes of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 720p display larger than 9 inches diagonally.