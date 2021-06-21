Windows 11: Leaks, release date and every hint Microsoft has dropped so far

Microsoft

Microsoft may have only just rolled out the latest version of the Windows 10 operating system, the Windows 10 May 2021 update (also known as version 21H1), but a major new release is on the way. On Thursday, Microsoft will unveil "the next generation of Windows" at a virtual event, promising big changes to the longstanding operating system -- and a possible change to the name Windows 11.

At the Microsoft Build developers conference on May 25, CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft was planning "one of the most significant updates of Windows of the past decade," confirming rumors about a major redesign on the horizon for the 1.3 billion users of the OS in 2021. And on Sunday, Microsoft quietly announced that it was ending support for Windows 10 in 2025, fueling rumors that the new redesign could be called Windows 11. (Here's every change we're hoping to see in Windows 11, should it come to fruition.)

Here's what we know so far about the next major Windows 10 update, including potential release dates, new features and leaks, and if it will actually be called Windows 11. This story will be updated as we learn more.

What new features will the Windows redesign include?

The update, reportedly code-named Sun Valley, could bring a redesigned Start menu, Action Center, File Explorer and Taskbar, with a more modern look and new features, according to a Windows Central report. Leaked images first posted on Chinese site Baidu and picked up by The Verge show off a more Mac-like interface, with a new Start menu, home screen and startup sound.

here's a first look at Windows 11. There's a new Start menu, rounded corners, a new startup sound, and more https://t.co/VDS08QPsl5 pic.twitter.com/OkCyX3TtmI — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 15, 2021

Another factor: Microsoft said that its Windows 10X OS, designed for dual-screen devices like the Surface Duo and the Surface Neo, will not actually be released. Instead, Microsoft will build parts of that technology into other parts of Windows and products from the company, according to a blog post in May.

The Windows Central report said that it's likely some of the feature updates will be based on the same experiences found in Windows 10X, but customized for desktop.

When will Microsoft release the next version of Windows?

We're likely to find out when the big Windows update will arrive at Microsoft's Windows 10 event on Thursday, June 24. CNET's sister site ZDNet previously reported that it's targeted for the second half of the year, while Windows Central reported that it will arrive around the holiday season.

Microsoft said it did not have any further information to share at this time.

Will the new update be called Windows 11?

With the release of Windows 10 back in 2015, Microsoft said that this would be "the last version of Windows" -- so it seemed unlikely that it would be called Windows 11. But now that Microsoft has officially said it will end support for Windows 10 in 2025, a move to Windows 11 -- or some other moniker -- seems more likely. Nadella called it "the next generation of Windows" in his keynote speech at Microsoft Build.

The Verge also noted that the event invitation includes a logo and shadow that looks like the number 11, and that the event is taking place at 11 a.m. ET, which is not typical for Seattle-based Microsoft.

Join us June 24th at 11 am ET for the #MicrosoftEvent to see what’s next. https://t.co/kSQYIDZSyi pic.twitter.com/Emb5GPHOf0 — Windows (@Windows) June 2, 2021

Naturally, we won't know for sure until Microsoft formally announces the update.

