Microsoft's latest update to Windows 10 is here, and the first big news is the name change: What was known as Windows 10 Spring Creators Update has now officially been dubbed Windows 10 April 2018 Update. (Yes, really.) That may sound dull, but at least it tells you what version you're running -- before it was, "Which Spring update?" and you had to dig in the system settings to find the real information (like version 1703) for troubleshooting. Now it's baked right into the name.
Thanks to the company's widespread Windows Insider beta program a lot of people have known what's new for more than a month. Whether or not you'll be eager to update depends upon where your pain points lie.
For instance, Windows 10 now provides more granular, mobile-like flexibility in its do-not-disturb mode (called Focus Assist, a reworked version of Quiet Hours) and Microsoft's finally rolling out the Timeline device-handoff feature announced a year ago at its Build developer's conference, which is intended to replace the virtual desktop manager. There are also some notable changes in the settings, including privacy and security, notifications, password recovery and defaults.
The update begins rolling out Monday, April 30. A limited number of users will get the update on this day; everyone else will see the update become available in the week following. If you have automatic updates enabled, you'll be notified when the update becomes available to you.
Until then, here's what you'll need to know:
We'll have more tips on Windows 10 April 2018 Update in the near future.
Also, check back May 7-9 when we'll be reporting on the latest Microsoft and Windows happenings from the Build 2018 conference.
