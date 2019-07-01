Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

Tennis's third and arguably most prestigious Grand Slam tournament of the year is underway in England. The Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships take place over two weeks and culminate on Sunday, July 14.

On the men's side, Roger Federer returns to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in search of his ninth Wimbledon championship. Despite already holding a record eight Wimbledon titles, Federer is seeded second in this year's tournament behind the world's current world No. 1 and defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic. Fresh off his 12th French Open title, Rafael Nadal will attempt to adjust his game to the All England Club's grass court to capture his third Wimbledon crown.

On the women's side, Ashleigh Barty is the top seed after winning the French Open last month and taking over the No. 1 rank in the world. Naomi Osaka is seeded second and looking for her third Grand Slam title after winning the US Open last year and the Australian Open at the start of this year. Other seeds to keep an eye on: current holder of the "Best Player Never to Have Won A Slam" label Karolina Pliskova at No. 3, defending Wimbledon champ Angelique Kerber at No. 5, and the GOAT Serena Williams at No. 11. (Update: Osaka is out!)

What is the tournament schedule?

Wimbledon runs from Monday, July 1 to Sunday, July 14.

The Ladies' Singles Final is scheduled for 8 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 13, and the Gentlemen's Singles Final is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 14.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV?

The is broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2. Coverage starts at 6 a.m. ET and ends around 4 p.m. ET most days.

How can I livestream Wimbledon?

You can livestream the tournament on WatchESPN.com and the WatchESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a pay TV subscription.

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can stream matches on ESPN+, which is ESPN's $5-a-month streaming service, or use a live-TV streaming service.

Things to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection.

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or Chromecast.

You can also watch on iPhones, Android phones, tablets and PC browsers.

You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel. (Wait until the second half of the fortnight to start your trial, and you can watch all of the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals matches without spending a dime.)

