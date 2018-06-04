At its WWDC conference on Monday, Apple took the wraps off iOS 12. If you already own an iPhone ($799.99 at Cricket Wireless) or iPad ($299.99 at Best Buy), especially an older one, you might be wondering whether the device will be able to run the new operating system.
After all, it's not uncommon for iOS updates to require faster processors, which often leaves older devices behind.
Good news: Every device that can run iOS 11 can also run iOS 12. Here's a rundown of the compatible iPhones and iPads:
iPhones
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 8 ($499.99 at Cricket Wireless)
- iPhone 7 Plus ($740.00 at Amazon.com)
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 6S
- iPhone 6S Plus
- iPhone 6 ($258.00 at Amazon.com)
- iPhone 6 Plus ($399.00 at Amazon.com)
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 5S
iPads
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro ($649.99 at Best Buy)
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- iPad (fifth-gen)
- iPad Air 2 ($448.29 at Amazon Marketplace)
- iPad Air
- iPad Mini 4
- iPad Mini 3
- iPad Mini 2
We'll update this post as more information about iOS 12 emerges.
WWDC 2018
-
reading•Apple WWDC 2018: These iPhone models will get iOS 12
-
Jun 4•FaceTime gets 32-person group chats, Animoji support
-
Jun 4•MacOS Mojave adds Dark Mode and Desktop Stacks at WWDC 2018
-
Jun 4•Limit your screen time with iOS 12
-
Jun 4•WatchOS 5 adds Walkie-Talkie, automatic workout detection for Apple Watch
-
•See All
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.