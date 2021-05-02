Will your Apple TV Plus free year offer end before Ted Lasso season 2 starts? How to find out

Sarah Tew/CNET

At a recent Apple event, Ted Lasso fans got a first look at the trailer for season 2 of the hit show, streaming on Apple TV Plus starting July 23. Subscribing to Apple's streaming service costs $5 a month, but Apple has repeatedly extended free trials for people who bought a new Apple device. However, many of those trials are set to expire on July 1 -- meaning you may need to start paying if you want to keep up with the Richmond team's antics.

If you don't cancel your free trial, your account will auto-renew at the monthly rate of $5. If you're planning to remain a subscriber for the long haul, you'll probably want to go in and change that to the yearly rate of $50 to save a bit of cash.

Luckily, there are a couple of easy ways to find out if you're on an Apple TV Plus free trial, and when it runs out, so you can plan ahead.

How to check your Apple TV free trial expiration date on an iPhone

If you have an iPhone, here's what to do:

1. Go to Settings, and tap on your name at the top.

2. Tap Subscriptions. Under Active, you'll see Apple TV Plus, along with the next billing date. That's when you're set to get charged.

3. Tap Apple TV Plus, and you'll see how much you're going to get charged on that date, with the option to pay $5 monthly or $50 for a year. You can also sign up for the Apple One bundle, which gets you Apple TV Plus along with services like Apple Music and Apple Arcade. You'll also see an option to cancel your free trial (note that you can't reactivate the trial).

How to check your Apple TV free trial expiration date on your Apple TV

If you want to check your free trial status on your Apple TV, here's how to do it:

1. On your Apple TV, go to Settings > Users and accounts. Select your name (or the name of whoever manages the subscription).

2. Under Manage, tap Subscriptions. Enter your Apple ID password when prompted.

3. Under Active, you'll see Apple TV Plus, along with the next billing date. If you click Apple TV Plus, you'll see how much you're going to get charged on that date.

