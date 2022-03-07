Russian Sanctions: Will the US and Europe Ban Russian Oil?

Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Joe Biden is under increased pressure to prohibit Russian oil imports as part of sanctions responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The EU, which is more directly dependent on Russian crude, is also pondering such a ban.

"It's basically foolish for us to keep buying products and giving profit and giving money to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to be able to use against the Ukrainian people," Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, said on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday.

Russia is the world's largest exporter of crude and oil products, shipping around 7 million barrels a day. It's also the third-largest oil producer, behind the US and Saudi Arabia. Analysts warn that shutting off that pipeline could have a seismic impact on global oil and gas markets, but Western leaders are moving closer to pulling that lever.

Here's what you need to know about the ongoing sanctions, including whether the US or its allies are banning Russian oil and how that and other efforts will impact Russia and the global economy.

Will the US ban Russian oil?

Russia is one of the world's largest exporters of crude oil, providing 20% of the EU's supply and 7% of US oil. Brent crude oil hit a high of $139.19 a barrel on Monday, a leap of $20 from Friday's close. Fully removing Russian oil from the marketplace would push global prices even higher.

A US embargo wouldn't have a huge impact on stateside gas prices -- which hit $4.06 a gallon on average on Monday -- but could alienate us from our European allies.

"We are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the import of Russian oil to our countries while, of course, at the same time maintaining a steady global supply of oil," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday on NBC's Meet the Press.

Asked if the US would make the move unilaterally, Blinken replied, "we want to make sure that we're acting in coordination."

Lawmakers in both houses -- and both parties -- support the move: Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Sunday that the House was "exploring strong legislation" that would ban the import of Russian oil.

Are other countries sanctioning Russian oil?

Europe has become more open to the idea of banning Russian products in the few days, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Japan is also discussing an embargo on Russian oil. "We still have several more options at hand for sanctions," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, according to Kyoto News. "We will carefully look at them and implement them."

To date, only Canada has banned oil imports from Russia.

Some Western refineries are already refusing to buy Russian crude, with roughly 70% of the country's output "struggling to find buyers," Energy Aspects told Financial Times.

How has the US sanctioned Russia so far?

On Feb. 24, Biden first announced "devastating" economic sanctions and export limits against Russia intended to "impose a severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time."

They have included blocking the country's major banks from doing business in the US, issuing debt and equity restrictions on Russian-owned enterprises, freezing the assets of wealthy Putin allies and limiting imports of technology to the country.

On March 2, the White House imposed sanctions on nearly two dozen Russian defense companies that produce missiles, combat aircraft, drones, infantry vehicles and "electronic warfare systems."

The same day, the Biden administration took aim at Belarus, which borders both Russia and Ukraine, by limiting the export of military technology and other goods "in response to its support of Putin's war of choice."

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has been accused of hosting Russian forces in his country as a staging ground for the invasion of Ukraine.

Last week, eight Putin allies and their families were singled out for sanctions, including billionaire brothers Boris and Arkady Rotenberg, industrialist Alisher Usmanov and Nikolai Tokarev, president of the Russian pipeline company Transneft. Visa restrictions were announced on an additional 19 oligarchs and 47 of their family members and close associates.



They join members of Putin's inner circle already hit with travel bans, frozen assets and other penalties, including Russian Defense Minister Sergei K. Shoigu, oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin and Margarita Simonyan, the head of state television network RT.

"These individuals have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people, and some have elevated their family members into high-ranking positions," according to a White House release on Thursday. "Others sit atop Russia's largest companies and are responsible for providing the resources necessary to support Putin's invasion of Ukraine."

International sanctions

The first round of European Union sanctions included blacklisting Russian politicians and halting European trade with Donetsk and Luhansk, breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine whose independence Moscow has recognized.

The EU has frozen Russian assets and blocked Russian banks' access to European financial markets. Along with the US, Australia, Canada and other countries, the European Commission worked to remove Russia's access to SWIFT, a critical global financial messaging system.

According to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU sanctions have targeted the lion's share of the Russian banking sector and major state-owned companies and limited Russia's access to aerospace and computer technology.

She added that the sanctions are intended to not only hit the Russian economy but Putin's inner circle directly.

"We are also targeting Russian elites by curbing their deposits so that they cannot hide their money anymore in safe havens in Europe," she said. The EU has already levied personal sanctions against Putin and Lavrov.

The UK sanctioned at least 100 individuals and entities, including Putin and Lavrov, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week. Johnson also announced the formation of a special criminal-investigation bureau "to target sanctions, evasion and corrupt Russian assets hidden in the UK."

South Korea announced last week that it's banned exports of electronics, semiconductors, computers and communications technology, among other goods.

New Zealand, which already prohibits exports to the Russian military, announced new legislation on Monday that would allow it to increase sanctions in response to the Ukraine invasion.

A bill with cross-party support will enable the government to freeze assets of major companies and wealthy individuals, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. It will also keep New Zealand from being a haven for Russian oligarchs by stopping private jets and yachts owned by sanctioned elites from entering the country.

Both Japan and Australia have frozen the assets of Russian elites.

Repercussions of Russian sanctions



Last week, Russia's Foreign Affairs Ministry warned of a "finely tuned and painful" response to sanctions imposed by the Biden administration -- retaliatory measures that would target "sensitive" US assets.

"There should be no doubt that sanctions will receive a strong response, not necessarily symmetrical, but finely tuned and painful to the American side," a ministry representative said in a statement, CNN reported.

Russia would be able to "minimize the damage" of US actions, they added. "And even more so, sanctions pressure is not able to affect our determination to firmly defend our interests."

While the ministry didn't specify what form that response would take, the US departments of Treasury and Homeland Security have sounded the alarm over potential cyberattacks on US banks, hospitals, government offices and power grids.

In addition, Russia is a major producer of platinum and the largest exporter of palladium, a metal used in automotive exhaust systems, fuel cells, mobile phones and even jewelry and dental fillings.

Rising prices of essential metals could lead to price increases for manufacturers and, ultimately, consumers.