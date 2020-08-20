Will this new bill save the US Postal Service in time for the election? Here's what we know

Erin Scott/Bloomberg/Getty Images

On Saturday, the US House of Representatives plans to return from its August recess early to vote on legislation addressing recent changes to the US Postal Service. Thelegislation could affect for up to 80 million people's ability to vote by mail during the November presidential election amid the coronavirus pandemic. The USPS warned election officials in 46 states that mail-in ballots may not be delivered on time.

On Wednesday, Democrats released their bill, a revised version of the Delivering for America Act (PDF), introduced last week in response to the changes proposed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

The bill includes $25 billion in additional funding for USPS, and calls for the prohibition or reversal of any changes to the service that could delay mail delivery. This funding was originally included in a larger coronavirus stimulus package, but negotiations between House Democrats and Republicans broke down before Congress adjourned on Aug. 7.

Here's everything you need to know about what the bill contains, when Congress is expected to vote on it, what the Republicans say and what the controversy is in the first place. For a more in-depth look, scroll to the end for a snapshot of the controversy and read our in-depth look at what's been going on with USPS.

When will Congress vote on the USPS bill and what do Republicans say?

The vote on the Delivering for America Act is expected to come Saturday, after the Democratic National Convention wraps up. Last Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the House to return from its break early to vote on the act.

"In a time of a pandemic, the Postal Service is Election Central," Pelosi wrote in a letter to Congress. "Lives, livelihoods and the life of our American Democracy are under threat from the president."

While the Democratic bill is likely to pass in the House, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told the Courier-Journal Tuesday that the Senate is unlikely to pass a bill that only addresses the USPS.

McConnell said on Monday that the USPS would be "just fine," and that the Trump administration was willing to spend up to $10 billion "just to make sure the post office is on good firm footing going into the November election," as part of negotiations on another coronavirus aid package using some provisions from the proposed HEALS Act.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said last Sunday that he was open to "piecemeal" legislation around the US Postal Service, as well as around stimulus relief.

"If we can agree on postal, let's do it. If we can agree on stimulus checks, let's do it," Meadows said. "Congress needs to come back and get their act together."

What exactly does the new USPS bill include?



The final version of the Democrat USPS bill (PDF) states that from the time it is enacted until either Jan. 1, 2021, or the last day of the COVID-19 pandemic -- whichever is later -- the USPS may not implement or approve any change to its operations or level of service, other than those that went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

In terms of funding, the bill calls for an additional payment of $25 billion to USPS.

Changes that would be prohibited if this version of the bill passes include:

Any change in the nature of postal services which will generally affect service on a nationwide basis.

Any revision of service standards.

Any closure or consolidation of any post office, or reduction of facility hours.

Any prohibition on overtime pay to USPS officers or employees.

Any change that would prevent the USPS from meeting its service standards, or cause a decline in performance.

Any change that would delay mail or increase the volume of undelivered mail.

Treating election mail as anything other than first-class mail, even if this requires the service to pay employees overtime.

Removing, decommissioning or otherwise stopping mail sorting machines for anything but routine maintenance.

Removing any mail collection box available to the public.

Enacting any rule, policy or standard that causes a delay in mail delivery to or from a government entity.

Instituting any hiring freeze.

The bill also calls for the reversal of any policies that hinder mail delivery, and for same-day election mail processing.

What's the controversy with the USPS?

The current controversy involving the USPS started in June, when DeJoy, a major GOP donor, took the role of postmaster general and rolled out a series of cost-cutting measures designed to make the postal service more profitable, at the behest of President Donald Trump. This including cutting overtime, reorganizing the agency's structure and calling for late-arriving mail to be delivered the next day, which has resulted in a national slowdown of mail.

Mail sorting machines and collection boxes have also been removed, fueling doubt that there will adequate infrastructure to support mail-in ballots.

DeJoy announced on Tuesday the USPS will not change its retail hours or close mail processing facilities, and mail collection boxes will remain where they are to the US Postal Service until after the election, to "avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail."

However, after speaking with DeJoy, Pelosi released a statement calling the pause to changes "insufficient."

"The Postmaster General frankly admitted that he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other key mail infrastructure that have been removed and that plans for adequate overtime, which is critical for the timely delivery of mail, are not in the works," Pelosi said in the statement.

DeJoy is set to testify at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Friday, and before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Monday, about the recent changes made to the USPS.