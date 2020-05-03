Why aren't you making dalgona coffee yet? How to make the pillowy YouTube, Instagram craze

Hana Asbrink/Chowhound

Creamy, frothy, delicious. The world has fallen in love with dalgona coffee and so have we. From Instagram, TikTok and Twitter to YouTube and Facebook, the coffee version of a South Korean candy is a multilayered drink that's as photogenic as it is tasty. Along with banana bread and homemade pizza, dalgona coffee has become one of the hottest things to make during the coronavirus lockdown.

Best of all, the recipe is easy to prepare at home by yourself or with your kids. And it uses items you may already have on hand: instant coffee, sugar and milk. You'll just need a bowl and some beaters or even a whisk, and you're on your way. Decaf instant coffee or instant espresso will make it a suitable anytime treat.

Follow along with the YouTube video we made, snap some photos and join the fun. And if you're feeling especially ambitious, here's how to make your favorite Starbucks coffee drinks at home. We'll also help you make yourself a cup of drip coffee or the best iced coffee ever.

How to make dalgona coffee at home

To make dalgona coffee, all you'll need is:

1 tablespoon of instant coffee or instant espresso

1 tablespoon of granulated sugar

1 tablespoon of water

Milk (dairy or nondairy will work here equally well.)

Add the instant coffee, sugar and water to a bowl and whisk vigorously (or use a hand blender if you have one to make it a much easier process) until the mixture becomes superthick -- it should hold a similar consistency to whipped cream with somewhat stiff peaks -- and turns a subtle golden-brown color.



Pour milk into a glass filled with ice cubes, then scoop the pillowy mixture on top of the cold milk or mix the two parts together if you're looking for more of a latte situation.

Snap a photo (or video the entire thing) and post it online so that you, too, can join the ever-growing dalgona coffee community.

