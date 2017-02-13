Whether or not your date is good, apps can keep you safe

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

This might surprise you. More than 90 percent of US singles say they've used an online dating site or app. Blind dating is definitely a thing.

If that includes you, ask yourself: Did you stretch the truth about yourself in your online profile? That's almost expected if that little white lie is about how much you weigh or your age. But things can get awfully uncomfortable when your date isn't the easy-going artist-type he described on his profile.

It's why there's now a growing list of apps to keep you safe while on a date. Using a combination of alerts and GPS tracking, they can do everything from alerting friends and authorities of trouble to allowing friends to track your phone.

The apps tend to come in three flavors: safety apps for college students, reassurance for people going on first dates and help for people in abusive relationships.

Here are a few.

College life

For many women, life on campus is downright dangerous: A national survey of college students reveals 15 percent of female students said they'd been raped on campus, and 12 percent said they'd been the victims of attempted rape. More than half of these attacks occurred on dates.

The app Circle of 6 aims to recruit friends when you're having an emergency. As the name suggests, you register six friends as your primary contacts. Taping on the app will display three buttons: A push pin, a phone call and chat. The pushpin sends an automatic text message to your six friends with your GPS location. The call button sends your location and a request that they call you to pretend you are needed somewhere else. The chat icon is in case you just need to talk.

Similar apps include OnWatch, Guardly and PanicGuard.

It's a clever idea, though not bulletproof. For example, GPS isn't always pinpoint accurate.

University of California, Berkeley tested around 80 similar apps and found GPS locations could be off by 500 yards. It's why the school recommends students use the emergency phones dotted around the campus instead of the app.

"Our response time to a landline through an office phone or emergency phone is three minutes," said Wade MacAdam, with the university's police force. "When we try to go to one of these GPS platforms, it took 12 minutes."

Nancy Schwartzman, who heads up the team making Circle of 6, counters that her app can still be helpful in some situations.

"It's certainly not a substitute for 9-1-1. It's more of 'I want the people I trust and choose to help me out of a jam right now,'" she said.

Enlarge Image Tech 4 Good / Circle of 6

Apps on a date

Like Circle of 6, bSafe makes it easy for you to connect with a group of friends and family while you're out on a date. Unlike Circle of 6, it also lets them see your phone's location at any time.

Other functions include a timer that will contact your friends if you haven't checked in, letting them know you might be in danger. To disarm this alarm, you can set a PIN code so that your potential attacker cannot do it for you.

Finally, if you feel in danger, you can push an alert button that will notify your contacts, send them your GPS location as well as a video you've recorded through the app.

There are also apps like Hollaback, which let people share their stories of harassment with a description of the attacker and location. Apps like CitizenCOP or SpotCrime+ can help you avoid neighborhoods with high crime rates.

Curbing an abusive relationship

In the US, 24 percent of women and 14 percent of men have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline. On average, nearly 10 million men and women are physically abused over one year, the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports.

But not all abuse is physical, and victims don't always report assaults.

A few discreet apps attempt to help.

One Love My Plan is aimed at women ages 18 to 24, who are statistically more at risk of abuse. It asks questions about their relationship, then offers a safety plan and places to get help.

"An app for information, particularly for friends and families of those that we know are going through tough times, provide me with the information that I need to support that person," said Ruth Glenn, executive director at the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Even so, she warns against apps that promise to bring help during a crisis. In those cases, it's best to call 9-1-1 or the National Domestic Violence hotline (1-800-799-7233), as their response times can be much faster.

Solving for XX: The industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech."

Special Reports: All of CNET's most in-depth features in one easy spot.