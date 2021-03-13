Stimulus checks arrive in days Track your stimulus check SSDI, SSI and stimulus checks COVID-19 vaccine eligibility Daylight Saving Time PS5 restock
Where you can buy an Xbox Series X: What to know about getting Microsoft's hot new console

Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and others are restocking on a regular basis.

The Xbox Series X is the culmination of several years of development and engineering, and sometimes it seems like it'll take that long all over again to actually purchase one. It debuted on November 10 of last year, and has been largely out of stock ever since. There are two next-generation Microsoft consoles to choose from: The $500 Xbox Series X, which is the console of choice if you want 4K video at 120Hz, as well as the Xbox Series S, priced at a much more reasonable $300 for gamers without a 4K television. Regardless of which one you want, though, regular restocks sell out rapidly. 

xbox-series-x-s-console-hoyle-studio-promo-12
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

For the latest updates on restocks, check back here frequently. You can monitor Xbox availability on your own as well; Twitter is a popular (if not entirely reliable) source of restock rumors. But here at CNET, we occasionally get word directly from retailers and other tipsters about upcoming inventory restocks, and when we do, we put out the word immediately. 

This much is true: It will probably be months before normal inventory levels appear in stores, so getting your own Xbox before summer is likely to be a challenge. Microsoft recently said that it expects inventory to be short through June.

Here's a list of all the major retailers (and high-profile resellers) where you can monitor stock and availability. 

Xbox Series X Restock Possibilities

Amazon

You can find both the Xbox Series X and the less expensive Series S from the same Amazon product page. 

See at Amazon

GameStop

This is the product page for the Xbox Series at GameStop. 

See at GameStop

Best Buy

Here's where to find the Xbox Series X at Best Buy (when inventory drops).

See at Best Buy

Walmart

You might also want to visit the retailer's Xbox landing page to see both new consoles, but here's the product page for the Xbox Series X.

See at Walmart

Microsoft

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series X, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series X home page.

See at Microsoft

Target

This is Target's product page for the Xbox Series X. 

See at Target

Newegg

This is where you can purchase the Xbox Series X at Newegg when the retailer has inventory. 

See at Newegg

eBay

We highly recommend waiting for inventory to appear at ordinary retailers so you can buy an Xbox Series X at the regular retail price. But if you simply can't wait, be advised that the average Xbox Series X price on eBay is about $800. 

See at eBay

StockX

Are you willing to pay a premium of hundreds of dollars over the list price? We don't recommend you do it, but StockX is a reputable eBay-style site that will let you buy a new Xbox -- as long as you're willing to pay $650 or more.

See at StockX

This story is frequently updated with the latest Xbox Series X inventory news.

Now playing: Watch this: Xbox Series X and Series S offer a fine-tuned, streamlined...
5:19
