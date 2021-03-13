Where you can buy an Xbox Series X: What to know about getting Microsoft's hot new console

The Xbox Series X is the culmination of several years of development and engineering, and sometimes it seems like it'll take that long all over again to actually purchase one. It debuted on November 10 of last year, and has been largely out of stock ever since. There are two next-generation Microsoft consoles to choose from: The $500 Xbox Series X, which is the console of choice if you want 4K video at 120Hz, as well as the Xbox Series S, priced at a much more reasonable $300 for gamers without a 4K television. Regardless of which one you want, though, regular restocks sell out rapidly.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

For the latest updates on restocks, check back here frequently. You can monitor Xbox availability on your own as well; Twitter is a popular (if not entirely reliable) source of restock rumors. But here at CNET, we occasionally get word directly from retailers and other tipsters about upcoming inventory restocks, and when we do, we put out the word immediately.

This much is true: It will probably be months before normal inventory levels appear in stores, so getting your own Xbox before summer is likely to be a challenge. Microsoft recently said that it expects inventory to be short through June.

Here's a list of all the major retailers (and high-profile resellers) where you can monitor stock and availability.

Xbox Series X Restock Possibilities

You can find both the Xbox Series X and the less expensive Series S from the same Amazon product page.

This is the product page for the Xbox Series at GameStop.

Here's where to find the Xbox Series X at Best Buy (when inventory drops).

You might also want to visit the retailer's Xbox landing page to see both new consoles, but here's the product page for the Xbox Series X.

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series X, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series X home page.

This is Target's product page for the Xbox Series X.

This is where you can purchase the Xbox Series X at Newegg when the retailer has inventory.

We highly recommend waiting for inventory to appear at ordinary retailers so you can buy an Xbox Series X at the regular retail price. But if you simply can't wait, be advised that the average Xbox Series X price on eBay is about $800.

Are you willing to pay a premium of hundreds of dollars over the list price? We don't recommend you do it, but StockX is a reputable eBay-style site that will let you buy a new Xbox -- as long as you're willing to pay $650 or more.

This story is frequently updated with the latest Xbox Series X inventory news.

Now playing: Watch this: Xbox Series X and Series S offer a fine-tuned, streamlined...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.