Where to watch the RNC 2020 tonight: Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo, Rand Paul

Elections 2020

The second day of the Republican National Convention starts tonight with speeches from first lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Tiffany Trump and Eric Trump. The first day of the RNC kicked off with the GOP formally renominating President Donald Trump as its 2020 candidate. Trump is expected to officially accept the nomination Thursday night. The RNC is taking place at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, the event's third location after being moved twice due to COVID-19 restrictions and a surge in coronavirus cases.

The convention will be attended in person by six delegates from each state and territory, for a total of 336 people. Organizers had originally expected roughly 2,500 delegates to be on site before the pandemic forced organizers to scale back the event. All attendees will follow health protocols, including mask wearing, social distancing and pretravel COVID-19 testing. All delegates will be required to undergo daily symptom tracking and temperature checks.

Throughout the week, you'll see speeches from the president, Vice President Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Trump and Pence are running against former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, who were formally nominated at the Democratic National Convention last week.

The main RNC speeches will start at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) each day and end at 11 p.m ET (8 p.m. PT). The convention runs from Monday, Aug. 24 through Thursday, Aug. 27.

Who's speaking at the RNC Tuesday night?

The following speakers will deliver their speeches starting at 9 p.m. ET tonight.

First lady Melania Trump

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Sen. Rand Paul

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Myron Lizer

Mary Ann Mendoza

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson

John Peterson

Nicholas Sandmann

Eric Trump

Tiffany Trump

Who's speaking later this week?

The RNC's unifying theme is "Honoring the Great American Story." Daily themes include "Land of Promise," "Land of Opportunity," "Land of Heroes" and "Land of Greatness." Here's who will be speaking each day.

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Sen. Joni Ernst, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, Rep. Elise Stefanik, Rep. Lee Zeldin, Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, Keith Kellogg, Jack Brewer, Sister Dede Byrne, Madison Cawthorn, Scott Dane, Clarence Henderson, Ryan Holets, Michael McHale, Burgess Owens, Lara Trump.

Thursday, Aug. 27: President Donald Trump, HUD Secretary Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Tom Cotton, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, Ivanka Trump, Ja'Ron Smith, Ann Dorn, Debbie Flood, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Franklin Graham, Alice Johnson, Wade Mayfield, Carl and Marsha Mueller, Dana White.

Angela Lang/CNET

Where to watch the RNC without cable

The RNC will livestream a produced version of the events across all of the Committee on Arrangements' social media accounts, as well as other platforms. Those include:

Where to watch the RNC on cable television

Here's a list of channels that will be covering the RNC:

ABC News

CBS News

C-SPAN

CNN

Fox News

MSNBC

NBC News

PBS News

Who already spoke this week

Monday, Aug. 24: Sen. Tim Scott, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Jim Jordan, Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, Amy Johnson Ford, Kimberly Guilfoyle (Trump campaign fundraiser), Natalie Harp (Trump campaign advisory board member), Charlie Kirk ( founder of Turning Point USA), Republican congressional nominee Kim Klacik, Republican congressional nominee Sean Parnell, Donald Trump, Jr., Andrew Pollack (school safety activist), Tanya Weinreis (small business owner), and Mark and Patricia McCloskey.