Xbox Series X: Here's where you'll be able to preorder

The Xbox Series X is almost here. Like Sony's rival PlayStation 5 console, it'll be available (pandemic notwithstanding) by the end of the year. Microsoft will be showing off the Series X games on Thursday, July 22, but there's already a lot we know about the new console, in addition to the design (shown above).

It will have superfast boot times, and be backward-compatible with existing Xbox One games (and even some 360 and original Xbox titles, too). And we know that Smart Delivery means not needing to buy different versions of many games to play on your older console and Series X; in many cases, the right version will be routed to each console at no extra charge. Plenty of the specs and other features of the Xbox Series X are already known, too.

We don't yet know the price, and that means you can't preorder the Xbox Series X quite yet, either. But you will be able to soon. In the meantime, each of the retailers below has established a landing page for the Series X. In addition to teasing early features, many of them let you sign up for mailing lists that will ping you as soon as the official preorder window opens up.

This is Xbox Series X HQ for Amazon. You can read up on the console and add it to your Amazon wishlist so you'll be notified when more information is available.

You can satisfy your Series X craving at Walmart's landing page, which is chock-full of teaser videos. And sign up for additional information from Walmart about the Series X when it becomes available.

Sign up for Best Buy's Xbox Series X mailing list, read Xbox news and watch a trailer.

Of course, GameStop has a signup so you can get info about the Series X as it becomes available. But GameStop also has articles about the new console and a brief, easily digestible summary of all the things we already know.

Target has a bare-bones page for the Xbox Series X, with presumably more to come. There's a sign-up link, but beware: It's for Target offers in general, not for the Series X specifically.

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series X, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series X home page. Here you'll find the latest specs, announced game titles, details on the new controller and more.

