Xbox Series X: Here's where you can preorder it today

We've been waiting for about a year. But like Sony's rival PlayStation 5 console, the Xbox Series X is almost here, along with the less powerful but more affordable Xbox Series S. Both consoles will ship Nov. 10 with Xbox preorders starting today at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET. After the train wreck that was Sony's PS5 preorder experience, when retailers pulled the trigger early and sold out, in some cases, within minutes, here's hoping Microsoft's big day goes more smoothly.

Microsoft

With preordering imminent, there's been a lot of exciting news that might affect your upcoming console purchase decision. GameStop has announced up to $200 in trade-in credit when you buy your Xbox Series X or Series S. An unwanted Xbox One X or an old PS4 Pro is worth $200, for example, while a 500GB Xbox One can lop $100 off the price of your new Xbox. Or if you want to buy your next console more like a smartphone -- on an installment plan -- there's Xbox All Access, which lets you get a , no upfront cost.

And that's not all: If you're still on the fence between the Xbox and PS5, you should know that Microsoft has just announced a deal to buy ZeniMax Media, the parent of Bethesda Studios. Should the deal close as expected, it would make Microsoft the owner of Doom, Fallout, Skyrim and other A-list franchises. It's currently unclear how that will affect the future gaming landscape, but it could mean anything from Xbox getting future Bethesda games first -- or maybe getting them exclusively, or seeing them fast-tracked to Xbox Game Pass. There are a lot of possibilities, to be sure.

You should be able to choose from among a half dozen retailers. We'll be keeping track of these stores and updating their status below.

This is Xbox Series X HQ for Amazon. You can read up on the console and add it to your Amazon wishlist, but there's no preorder page yet. We'll update this article when it appears.

The Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X are sharing a landing page, but here's where you can preorder the Xbox Series X: Preorder the Xbox Series X for $500

Newegg has a gorgeous Xbox Series X landing page, but no preorder details yet. We'll update this page when we learn more.

You can satisfy your Series X craving at Walmart's landing page, which is chock-full of teaser videos. There's no preorder page yet, though. We'll update this article when it appears.

GameStop's Xbox Series X landing page has a signup so you can get info about the Series X as it becomes available. The store also has articles about the new console and a brief, easily digestible summary of all the things we already know. There's no preorder page yet, though. We'll update the article when it appears.

Target is ready for you on its Xbox One X landing page, which has links to both of the new consoles and accessories. Preorder the Xbox One X for $500

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series X, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series X home page. Here you'll find the latest specs, announced game titles, details on the new controller and more. Preorder the Xbox Series X for $500 or $35 per month

