Where to get a 'free' sandwich today because #NationalSandwichDay

Planning to pick up a sandwich today? Save yourself some cash by visiting a restaurant that's participating in National Sandwich Day -- that's today, Nov. 3. You'll want to bring a friend, because most of these deals are "buy one, get one free" or "buy one, get one half price." At this time, we haven't found any restaurants handing out free sandwiches without a purchase yet. Here's where to go.

Subway

Subway has two coupon deals going on when you buy a foot-long sub -- and we can guess which one you'll probably use. You'll need to order online or in the app to get the discount.

1. Use code FREESUB to get a buy one, get one free deal at participating locations.

2. Use code BOGO50 to get a buy one, get one 50% off discount.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly Sandwich Shop is offering a BOGO sandwich deal for anyone who orders online or in its app today. This deal applies to Potbelly's Original size sandwich.

White Castle

For Sandwich Day, White Castle is offering a coupon for a buy one, get one free original or cheese slider. Here's the link to print it out.

McAlister's Deli

If you're a McAlister's rewards member, you'll get a reward for a BOGO 50% off a sandwich that can be redeemed now through Nov. 17.

Ike's Love & Sandwiches

If you haven't checked your Ike's rewards account, you may want to because the restaurant gave away 1,400 free sandwiches today to members.

Sandwich restaurants Jimmy Johns and Panera Bread have opted out of the "free" sandwich deals. Instead, Jimmy Johns is running a "you buy, we give" promotion. Panera is partnering with Celebs on Sandwiches to give 25 people a painting of themselves on sandwiches.