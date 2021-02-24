Where to buy Xbox Series X: Retailer updates for Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Unless you've been spending time on Mars with the Perseverance rover, you know that the Xbox Series X (and its little sister, the Xbox Series S) launched on Nov. 10 of last year and sold out immediately. It has been sold out more or less constantly ever since, with one major exception. Right now, the , where you can preorder the console for delivery on March 12. That's a few weeks away, but it's a far better deal than at other retailers, where you can't order one at all.

The crushing demand for the Xbox is due in part to its advanced specifications (the Xbox Series X potentially supports display resolutions up to 8K and a 120Hz refresh rate, for example) despite the fact that the gaming experience on the Series X isn't a whole lot different than what you already get with an Xbox One, at least at the moment. As the library of Series X-optimized games expands, that'll change, of course. Want to be thoroughly future-proofed? Get the $500 Xbox Series X. But if you don't have a 4K TV -- and don't plan to get one anytime soon -- the Xbox Series S can save you $200.

Microsoft

Regardless of which model you plan to buy, inventory is all-but-impossible to find right now, with the lone exception of GameStop. Ever since launch, most of the major retailers have restocked and dropped consoles in bursts that tend to sell out in minutes. For the latest updates on those restocks, check back here frequently. You can monitor Xbox availability on your own as well; Twitter is a popular (if not entirely reliable) source of restock rumors. But here at CNET, we occasionally get word directly from retailers and other tipsters about upcoming inventory restocks, and when we do, we put out the word immediately.

This much is true: It will be months before anything approximating normal inventory levels appears in stores, so getting your own Xbox before summer is likely to be a challenge. Microsoft recently confirmed inventory will be short through June.

Here's a list of all the major retailers (and high-profile resellers) where you can monitor stock and availability.

Xbox Series X Restock Possibilities

This is the product page for the Xbox Series at GameStop.

You can find both the Xbox Series X and the less expensive Series S from the same Amazon product page.

Here's where to find the Xbox Series X at Best Buy (when inventory drops).

You might also want to visit the retailer's Xbox landing page to see both new consoles, but here's the product page for the Xbox Series X.

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series X, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series X home page.

This is Target's product page for the Xbox Series X.

This is where you can purchase the Xbox Series X at Newegg when the retailer has inventory.

We highly recommend waiting for inventory to appear at ordinary retailers so you can buy an Xbox Series X at the regular retail price. But if you simply can't wait, be advised that the average Xbox Series X price on eBay is about $800.

Are you willing to pay a premium of hundreds of dollars over the list price? We don't recommend you do it, but StockX is a reputable eBay-style site that will let you buy a new Xbox -- as long as you're willing to pay $600 or more.

