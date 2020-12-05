Where to buy Xbox Series S: Restock updates for Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

This isn't how we wanted things to go down, but this is 2020, after all. So what else were you expecting? A year ago, when Microsoft first announced the new Xbox console, we dreamed we'd have one by now. But the Xbox Series S sold out almost instantly when Microsoft rolled it out back on Nov. 10, and it has continued to go out of stock within minutes each time any inventory has popped up online.

Of course, it's not hard to understand why: The Xbox Series S is not just a powerful update to Microsoft's console franchise, it's the smarter of the two new consoles to purchase. Priced at just $300, it's the little brother of the $500 Xbox Series X. It plays all the same games, but it's capped at 1440p resolution (versus 4K on the Series X), lacks an optical drive and only has half as much storage (500GB versus 1TB) -- but that's expandable with add-on drives and Microsoft autoloads less ambitious textures to better optimize memory space. Our advice is that if you don't have a 4K TV, this is the better console to buy because it's affordable and doesn't write a lot of checks your TV can't cash.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Twitter has become something of a clearinghouse in recent weeks for news, rumors and speculation about about Xbox restocks. A few retailers -- and Walmart in particular -- have communicated inventory drops pretty clearly. for the rest, a handful of Twitter accounts have shared rumors and speculation about upcoming restocks at online retailers. But it's hard to know who to trust; there reports of upcoming restocks that sound promising but are probably just trolling.

You might be wondering: When will there be enough inventory that most people can get the console they so desperately crave? Well, the news isn't encouraging. Microsoft said on Nov. 16 that Xbox inventory could be tight through April 2021, and hasn't had much to say on the subject since.

So what's a gamer to do? For sure, follow the news on Twitter. It's a good source for instant updates and you might get lucky. But we're also keeping you up to date on what retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, GameStop and Target are planning right here.

At least one CNET editor was able to score the Xbox Series S on Amazon last month. Inventory has since disappeared, but if you'd like to try your luck, we've rounded up all the major retailers currently offering the console for sale. Keep checking back to this page because we will update this article when we know about an impending inventory drop at one of these retailers.

Xbox Series S: Check inventory restock

Here is Walmart's Xbox Series S order page. The retailer occasionally notifies customers about inventory drops via Twitter.

Best Buy was the last retailer standing back during preorder day in September, but it's just one of many stores now offering the Xbox Series S.

Amazon's order page includes both versions of the next-gen console -- the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

This is where to go to buy an Xbox Series S at Newegg.

If you would like to buy the new Xbox from GameStop, here is where to go.

Target has a page for the Xbox Series S, too.

Microsoft will offer the Xbox Series S for $300, or as part of the Xbox All Access plan, which includes the Series S and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and costs $25 per month for 24 months.

Now playing: Watch this: Xbox Series X and Series S offer a fine-tuned, streamlined...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.