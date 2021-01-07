Where to buy the Xbox Series X: What we know about restocking Best Buy, Amazon, Target, Walmart, more

If you're still frantically hitting "refresh" on your browser hoping to buy an Xbox Series X at a major retailer like Best Buy or Walmart, allow me to paraphrase that scene from the movie Aliens, when Corporal Hicks admonished Ripley to ease down on the throttle: Ease back, you're just grinding metal.

Microsoft launched the Series X (along with its sibling the and Xbox Series S) back on Nov. 10, and it sold out more or less instantly. We've all been waiting for more of the next-gen consoles to show up online ever since, but the anemic dribbles of inventory have barely been enough to notice. And don't expect that to change anytime soon: Microsoft confirmed back in November that Xbox inventory could be tight through April 2021.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The next-gen console has sold out more or less instantly every time there has been any sort of inventory drop at major retailers. In part, that's obviously due to insatiable consumer demand. But there's little doubt that it also has a lot to do with resellers and bots routinely beating average consumers to the punch.

Currently, there's no inventory to be had anywhere. Twitter remains a resource for many gamers to check on restock news, but it's hard to tell how credible the tweets there actually are. Recently, for example, unaffiliated Twitter account @YtNextGenGaming posted that new inventory would be dropping at retailers like Best Buy, Costco, Target, Newegg and Walmart. We'll follow up if or when we get additional information about these or other restocks.

-Confirmed/ R-Rumors for this upcoming week



-Best Buy R

-Antonline R

-costco R

-Target R

-Newegg R

- Direct C

- Walmart R

- Meijer ( in store only) C



good luck, don't give into scalpers use your money to spoil your kids or yourself, stay positive, safe and never give up!! — YtNextGenGaming / PS5/XBOX and sneaker stock track (@YtNextGenGaming) January 2, 2021

We're keeping an eye on Twitter and other sources of news, and we will keep you up to date on what retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, GameStop and Target are planning. What follows is a list of the major retailers selling the Xbox Series X.

Our advice is to seek out the $500 retail price and avoid those pricey retailer bundles (which include extraneous controllers, accessories and games). Even better: If you don't have a 4K TV and don't expect to get one anytime soon, try the Xbox Series S instead to save $100.

Xbox Series X: Check inventory restock

Best Buy was the last retailer standing back in the preorder days, but now stands ready for your Xbox Series X purchase as inventory allows.

Amazon is selling the Xbox Series X and the less expensive Series S from this same product page.

GameStop had touted "very limited number of Xbox Series X and S console bundles for purchase" but those are currently sold out.

Walmart does a solid job of noting availability windows for PS5 and Xbox on its Twitter feed. You might also want to visit the retailer's Xbox landing page for both new consoles.

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series X, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series X home page. Here you'll find the latest specs, announced game titles, details on the new controller and more.

This is Target's product page for the Xbox Series X.

This is where you can purchase the Xbox Series X at Newegg when the retailer has inventory.

Are you already getting desperate? Are you willing to pay a premium of hundreds of dollars over the list price? Listen, we wouldn't do this and we don't recommend you do it, either. But if you want to take that path, StockX is a reputable eBay-style site that will let you buy and sell new Xbox and PS5 models -- as long as you're willing to pay upwards of $650.

Now playing: Watch this: Xbox Series X and Series S offer a fine-tuned, streamlined...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.